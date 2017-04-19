Purdue Professor to Debate Anti-Abortion Activist April 24

Topic: Is abortion a moral injustice?



COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 19, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- On April 24th, Purdue Professor Dr. David Sanders and anti-abortion activist Seth Drayer will square off in Purdue University's Forney Hall to debate abortion. Director of Training for Created Equal, Drayer will argue that abortion is a moral injustice. Dr. Sanders, Purdue Associate Professor of Biological Sciences, will argue the opposing view.



What: Formal Debate: Is abortion a moral injustice?



Where: Purdue University, Forney Hall G140 (480 W Stadium Ave, West Lafayette, IN 47907)



When: Monday, April 24th; 7:00 PM EDT



Sponsored by: Purdue University Boilermakers for Life and College Republicans

See the Facebook event page.



The event will be broadcast live online at Facebook.com/CreatedEqual.

Because of recent pro-life victories, abortion advocates are now willing to openly debate abortion. Defenders of abortion realize that the status quo is no longer good enough to ensure the "right to abortion." This debate should be an epic display of the positions of both sides.



Debater comments: