'Because of Gracia' and 'Victor' Win Top Honors at ICVM Crown Awards Contact: Paul Marks, International Christian Visual Media, 970-674-1458



COVINGTON, Ky., July 5, 2017 /Christian Newswire / -- International Christian Visual Media awarded the coveted Crown Awards to outstanding films and documentaries at the annual conference, June 25-28, 2017.



Described by World Net Daily as "a teen movie with an adult heart and a loving spirit," 'Because of Gracia,' took home the Gold Crown Award for Best Picture, Silver Crown Award for Best Youth Film and Bronze Crown Award for Best Drama over $250,000. As winner of the Gold Crown Award for Best Picture, 'Because of Gracia,' received cash awards of $2500 from Christian Video Licensing International, $1000 from Christian Film Association and an advertising package from Upliftv valued at $5000.



Winner of the Gold Crown Award for Best Evangelistic Film was 'Victor.' Based on the life of Victor Torres, a migrant teen from Puerto Rico forced to survive the dark streets of Brooklyn, this outstanding film garnered top awards in three additional categories: Gold Crown Award, Best Youth Film, Gold Crown Award, Best Drama Over $250,000 and Silver Crown Award for Best Picture. As winner of the Gold Crown Award for Best Evangelistic Film, 'Victor,' received cash awards of $1000 from Christian Film Association, $500 from the Ron Mix Memorial Fund and an advertising package from Upliftv valued at $3000.



Other Gold Crown winners include best drama under $250,000 'Miles Between Us,' documentary under $50,000 and curriculum for 'I Am N,' documentary over $50,000 for 'This Changed Everything: 500 Years of Reformation,' international film 'Black Mountain: In Remembrance of the Times Past,' television format 'The Passion,' series/short film/best church clip 'Once We Were Slaves 2,' children's film 'The Adventures of Ryan Defrates, Episode 3,' student production 'Going Back,' and best comedy 'The Resurrection of Gavin Stone.'



Filmmakers from across the U.S. and around the world gather each year to worship God, network, encourage one another and honor the excellent work of their colleagues. ICVM's mission is to be a supportive Christian community for those involved in the production and distribution of visual media: Encouraging and networking to communicate Christ to the world.



Silver and Bronze Crown Award winners include 'A Dangerous Profession,' 'Black Mountain: In Remembrance of the Times Past,' 'Can I Get a Witness Protection?,' 'Garden of Eden,' 'God Makes the World,' 'I Am N,' 'Is Genesis History?,' 'Jacob's Tears,' 'Jonnie W: Live at the Franklin Theatre,' 'Knocked Down,' 'Miles Between Us,' 'Obedience,' 'Obscure,' 'She Has A Name,' 'That The World May Know/The Mission of Jesus,' 'The Messengers,' 'The National Bible Bee Game Show,' 'The Resurrection of Gavin Stone,' 'The Seven Wonders in Jerusalem,' 'This Changed Everything: 500 Years of Reformation,' 'Torchlighters: Martin Luther,' and 'Vindiction.'



Winner of the Best New Christian Filmmaker and recipient of a $1000 cash award from Christian Film Foundation was Benjamin Geiser.



The 2017 President's Award for Outstanding Service to ICVM was awarded to Barbara Sundstrom of Cross Wind Productions, Houston, TX.



A complete listing of all 30 categories and winners, and for more information about International Christian Visual Media, visit www.icvm.com.



Share Tweet