Dean Caldwell, Americana Serial Short Story Writer-Novelist is Teaching Students in India to Read in California English

909-285-8711,



DELHI, India, April 28, 2017 /



"Students in India are so smart and are quick learners of the English language," said Dean Caldwell. "They also love to learn everything they can about our wonderful North American culture in our 50 United States. And reading my (California) English language serial Americana short stories helps them to learn it even faster while being pleasantly entertained at the same time."



Amazon.com markets exclusively all of Dean Caldwell's present and future Americana short stories through Amazon's "Kindle Edition(s)" service. If intelligent readers worldwide already have Amazon.com's "PRIME" service, then they have unlimited access to read all of Dean Caldwell's exciting short stories for "free." Otherwise, for a nominal investment equal to that of $1.00 United States dollar in their own particular country's currency, sophisticated short story lovers in 14 nations will have it instantly auto-delivered wirelessly to their computers or tablets.



Dean Caldwell's amazing short stories can be quickly and easily ordered right now on:

Amazon.com (AUSTRALIA),

Amazon.com (BRAZIL),

Amazon.com (CANADA),

Amazon.com (CHINA),

Amazon.com (FRANCE),

Amazon.com (GERMANY),

Amazon.com (INDIA),

Amazon.com (ITALY),

Amazon.com (JAPAN),

Amazon.com (MEXICO),

Amazon.com (NETHERLANDS),

Amazon.com (UNITED KINGDOM),

Amazon.com (UNITED STATES),

and

Amazon.com (SPAIN).



His 3 serial Americana novels are also still available on Amazon.com.



Dean Caldwell is also available to speak worldwide at conventions, at workshops, on (satellite) radio talk shows, and on T.V. (talk) shows. One can contact his office at: P.O. Box 593; Rancho Cucamonga, California; 91729; U.S.A.; + 1-(909)-285-8711.



MEDIA CONTACT INFORMATION: Company: Dean Caldwell International

Full Name: Sarah Goldberg

Phone: + 1-(909)-285-8711

Email:

