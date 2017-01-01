CfaN Presents the 2017 Experience Israel Tour and Jerusalem Encounter Conference



ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 24, 2017 /



This special



On this unforgettable tour, you will travel the age-old Jordan River Valley to Jerusalem,the city of David, and will have the opportunity to visit many exciting places of historic and spiritual significance, such as Mount Carmel where Elijah challenged the prophets of Baal. You will pass through Nazareth and Cana where Jesus spent His early years and performed His first miracle. Additionally, you will enjoy a boat ride on the famous Sea of Galilee, and by its shores, worship and fellowship in a special group devotion with all the boats pulled closely together. But, this is more than just a fun vacation. As you visit the Mount of Olives, take the Palm Sunday Path to the Garden of Gethsemane, and walk the Via Dolorosa,"The Way of the Cross," and visit the Garden Tomb, you will remember the passion of the Christ and the price that purchased your salvation. The sites and experiences will leave you with a fresh perspective of your life as a believer and make your faith even more tangible.



Todd White passionately shares his enthusiasm towards the tour: "We are going to where Jesus walked, but we are not just going to walk where He walked. We are going to walk as He walked with the same Holy Spirit that raised Jesus from the dead, the One that dwells inside of us and rests upon us." For Jenny Kutz, also a guest speaker, a trip to Israel is non-negotiable for the believer. "My prayer is that, 'God, I want what is important to You to be important to me,' and I know Israel is important to the heart of God." Reflecting on his experience in the Holy Land, guest speaker Eric Gilmour says, "It is a very deeply impactful experience, to be near the waters upon which the feet of God had walked, to be where Jesus performed the miracles, to be in the place where Jesus would return."



Israel is one of the most spiritually-impacting, experience-packed and captivating lands to be found anywhere in the world. Don't miss this incredible opportunity to join Daniel Kolenda as you see and experience the reality of what you've always felt in your heart about this great land. Expect to be revitalized and refreshed as you reconnect with God in the historically rich and spiritually significant settings that provided the backdrop for the very scriptures we hold dear in our hearts. The Experience Israel Tour and Jerusalem Encounter Conference will be this summer, June 8 – 16, 2017. For more information on our 4 and 5-star travel packages, including details on registration and participation, visit



About Christ For All Nations

CfaN is a non-denominational missions organization aimed at taking the Gospel message to the world. Christ for all Nations is primarily known for its historic crusades in Africa and recently surpassed a historic milestone of 76 million documented decisions for Jesus Christ at major events in Africa and other parts of the world. CfaN has offices in countries around the world including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Africa, United Kingdom and the United States.



The ministry offers theological courses and Bible study programs from its website, as well as the Fire Conferences, School of Evangelism and other training events. The CfaN website also offers a variety of books, booklets, DVDs, CDs, posters, bundle packs and more. CfaN books have been published around the world in over 140 languages.



To learn more about the Christ for all Nations organization, visit CfaN online at



CfaN On Facebook

Reinhard Bonnke is Founder of Christ for all Nations and Evangelist Emeritus. For over 40 years he has impacted the nations with massive gospel and healing crusades that reached millions for Christ. You can follow this great General in the Body of Christ and glean from his wisdom on



Daniel Kolenda is President of Christ for all Nations and an international evangelist. He is a gifted and anointed speaker who moves mightily in the gifts of the Holy Spirit accompanied by healings, miracles, signs and wonders. To follow his ministry on Contact: Sam Rodriguez, Christ for all Nations , 407-854-4400, [email protected] ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 24, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Evangelist Daniel Kolenda, the President of Christ for all Nations (CfaN), invites you to an epic tour and conference in the Holy Land, along with Paul Wilbur, Dr. Michael Brown, Todd White and many other world-renowned and anointed speakers.This special Experience Israel tour is a faith-booster that will challenge and inspire you to a new level in your walk with God. It will be 8 amazing days (and 8 nights) in the land of the Bible, the home of the patriarchs and prophets. Your spirit will be uplifted and your soul nurtured with the sights, sounds and smells of this incredible land that has given so much to our Christian tradition. Also included in the tour is the 3-day, power-packed Jerusalem Encounter Conference , with Daniel Kolenda and many other Bible teachers and prophetic voices, that is bound to impact and transform your life.On this unforgettable tour, you will travel the age-old Jordan River Valley to Jerusalem,the city of David, and will have the opportunity to visit many exciting places of historic and spiritual significance, such as Mount Carmel where Elijah challenged the prophets of Baal. You will pass through Nazareth and Cana where Jesus spent His early years and performed His first miracle. Additionally, you will enjoy a boat ride on the famous Sea of Galilee, and by its shores, worship and fellowship in a special group devotion with all the boats pulled closely together. But, this is more than just a fun vacation. As you visit the Mount of Olives, take the Palm Sunday Path to the Garden of Gethsemane, and walk the Via Dolorosa,"The Way of the Cross," and visit the Garden Tomb, you will remember the passion of the Christ and the price that purchased your salvation. The sites and experiences will leave you with a fresh perspective of your life as a believer and make your faith even more tangible.Todd White passionately shares his enthusiasm towards the tour: "We are going to where Jesus walked, but we are not just going to walk where He walked. We are going to walk as He walked with the same Holy Spirit that raised Jesus from the dead, the One that dwells inside of us and rests upon us." For Jenny Kutz, also a guest speaker, a trip to Israel is non-negotiable for the believer. "My prayer is that, 'God, I want what is important to You to be important to me,' and I know Israel is important to the heart of God." Reflecting on his experience in the Holy Land, guest speaker Eric Gilmour says, "It is a very deeply impactful experience, to be near the waters upon which the feet of God had walked, to be where Jesus performed the miracles, to be in the place where Jesus would return."Israel is one of the most spiritually-impacting, experience-packed and captivating lands to be found anywhere in the world. Don't miss this incredible opportunity to join Daniel Kolenda as you see and experience the reality of what you've always felt in your heart about this great land. Expect to be revitalized and refreshed as you reconnect with God in the historically rich and spiritually significant settings that provided the backdrop for the very scriptures we hold dear in our hearts. The Experience Israel Tour and Jerusalem Encounter Conference will be this summer, June 8 – 16, 2017. For more information on our 4 and 5-star travel packages, including details on registration and participation, visit www.Israel2017.org About Christ For All NationsCfaN is a non-denominational missions organization aimed at taking the Gospel message to the world. Christ for all Nations is primarily known for its historic crusades in Africa and recently surpassed a historic milestone of 76 million documented decisions for Jesus Christ at major events in Africa and other parts of the world. CfaN has offices in countries around the world including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Africa, United Kingdom and the United States.The ministry offers theological courses and Bible study programs from its website, as well as the Fire Conferences, School of Evangelism and other training events. The CfaN website also offers a variety of books, booklets, DVDs, CDs, posters, bundle packs and more. CfaN books have been published around the world in over 140 languages.To learn more about the Christ for all Nations organization, visit CfaN online at www.cfan.org , email [email protected] or call 407.854.4400.CfaN On FacebookReinhard Bonnke is Founder of Christ for all Nations and Evangelist Emeritus. For over 40 years he has impacted the nations with massive gospel and healing crusades that reached millions for Christ. You can follow this great General in the Body of Christ and glean from his wisdom on Facebook Daniel Kolenda is President of Christ for all Nations and an international evangelist. He is a gifted and anointed speaker who moves mightily in the gifts of the Holy Spirit accompanied by healings, miracles, signs and wonders. To follow his ministry on Facebook