Evangelist Will Graham Shares Hope of Jesus in Romania, Third Generation to Preach in Eastern European Country Contact: Erik Ogren, Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, 704-577-2109, eogren@bgea.org



CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 25, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- More than three decades after his famous grandfather, evangelist Billy Graham, preached behind the Iron Curtain during a seven-city tour in Romania, Will Graham returned this weekend to share the Gospel in the city of Cluj-Napoca. The younger Graham spoke to overflow crowds totaling 24,500 over two days, Oct. 21-22, at Polyvalenta Hall, not far from St. Michael's Church, the soaring cathedral in which his grandfather preached in 1985.



"Jesus is Truth; the truth that you're looking for. He's the answer to your problems. You'll never regret giving your life to Him," said Graham from the stage, speaking through an interpreter. "I'm here to tell you that your Heavenly Father loves you and is ready for you to come home!"



More than 570 people responded to the invitation to make a commitment to Christ, including 90 at a special pre-Celebration service on Friday night, Oct. 20.



"My faith is strengthened and restored. We see that all of our prayers and the time and everything we've prepared for is not in vain," said Paul Tuns, one of many volunteers who helped to lead the Celebration effort in Cluj-Napoca. "I think the main thing is we see that God is alive, He's working, and He's listening to our prayers. As a Christian, yeah, you have that amazing feeling."



Graham was joined by several talented Romanian artists, a 1,500-voice choir made up of students, pianist Huntley Brown and worship leader Aaron Shust.



Graham is actually the third generation to preach the Gospel in the country. In addition to his grandfather's 1985 tour, his father, Franklin Graham, visited Timisoara, Romania, in July 2008.



Graham's next event – his last of the year – will be held Nov. 4-5 in Charlottetown, Canada. His previous 2017 events have been in Dothan, Ala.; Fort Wayne, Ind.; and Pachuca, Mexico.



A photo gallery of Graham's time in Cluj-Napoca is available at www.billygraham.org.



About Will Graham

Will is the third generation of Grahams to proclaim the Gospel of Jesus Christ under the banner of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA). He is the grandson of Billy Graham and the oldest son of Franklin Graham. He also serves as vice president of the BGEA, and as executive director of the Billy Graham Training Center at The Cove in Asheville, N.C. Follow Will on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/WillGraham4 and on Twitter at www.Twitter.com/TellaGraham.

Share Tweet