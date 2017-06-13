Rosary Relay Heading Your Way on 23 June -- Setting a New Record of Global Participation An estimated 10 million to join in prayer this year



Contact: Marion Mulhall,



NEW YORK, June 13, 2017 /



A Special Global Rosary Relay 'Prelude' takes place this year at the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico on 22 June at 17.00 local time. This prelude of prayer will bring many blessings on Global Rosary Relay day.



As the clock strikes midnight on 23 June and the Feast of the Sacred Heart begins, the Rosary Relay will start at a new shrine in Seoul, the capital of South Korea and work its way from continent to continent, before finishing in the Hermosillo, Sonora State in Mexico twenty-four hours later.



Every year sees major innovations in terms of participants. For 2017 there will be new locations as diverse as Iceland, Chile, Peru, Thailand and Hawaii. Many countries are adding to their list of prayer locations. Japan will have no less than four locations, Guatemala will have three, while in Ireland the Father Payton Memorial Centre at Attymass parish in County Mayo, along with Our Lady of Dublin in Whitefriar Street, in the centre of the capital, are two new Irish locations that will be joining us.



In mentioning our newcomers we must also compliment and bless all those Church locations which have participated, year after year, for the past seven years, helping to bring this amazing phenomenon to where it is today. Thanks also must go to the Children's Rosary – a lay prayer movement for children. The Global Rosary Relay for Priests greatly welcomes the participation and prayers of this beautiful organisation as the children of the world gather in prayer for our priests.



Along with the countless thousands who will attend the designated shrines, many more will participate from home or just wherever they happen to be at a particular time. Adding to the scale of the 2017 operation will be the effect of social media, including Facebook and Twitter, supplemented by webcams and global television broadcasts from EWTN, who this year will have a live television broadcast from the EWTN chapel in Birmingham, Alabama and another from Lourdes in France, as well as from Hungary and Porto Rico, not to mention television and radio networks joining from other locations.



Worldpriest estimates that the Global Rosary for Priests will, overall, touch the lives and souls of some 10 million people this year in urban centres and far-flung places on earth, adding a voice of consolation and solace in this troubled world.



The volunteers at Worldpriest have been working flat out for the past year, organising and coordinating the relay. As it grows at a phenomenal rate it is now time to ask for a little help from Catholics around the world. So this year, using Pay Pal, we invite people to make a small donation of just $1 each to help us maintain a movement that has the potential to achieve even far greater growth over coming years. Donations can be made though the Worldpriest website at



Rosary Relay for Priests video is a resounding success



For the past few years we have brought you news of the continued growth of the Rosary Relay for Priests in our newsletters and press releases. Bearing in mind the old saying that a picture paints 1,000 words, the release of our recent video has brought the worldwide nature of the relay bursting across our screens, immediately capturing the diversity and colour of a world at prayer.



This high-quality short video is the work of a very talented young Dublin-based television and film producer who gave freely of his time and talent to provide a stunning visual record of an emotional and moving prayer dedicated to Our Lady.



This video was assembled with great skill from actual footage provided by individual shrines the world over. Despite its fast pace, there are many, many recognisable images of world landmarks to be seen, against a backdrop of prayer communities of all races, colours and age groups — children men and women praying in their own languages — all adding up to the common devotion and purpose of this unique prayer.



Through a combination of music, footage and carefully chosen words, this video encapsulates a world at prayer in a gripping and immediate way. It has been translated into English, Spanish and Maltese and every person who sees it is immediately uplifted by its joyfulness and unfailing appeal. We hope it inspires you, your family and friends to continue to support the growth of a prayer movement that we believe can move mountains. If you have not seen it yet this video can be viewed on this website –



For a full list of shrines participating go to:



Worldpriest INC

600 Third Avenue,

2nd Floor,

New York,

New York 10016

USA

Tel: 646 355 4106

E-mail



W:



