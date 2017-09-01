World Premiere: MAINSTREAM Part 3 -- 'Indoctrinating Images' -- a James Jaeger Film

"Indoctrinating Images" Takes a Critical Look at How Hollywood Movies and the New York Media Brainwash the American Citizenry with the Products, Issues, Causes, Values, Cultural Biases and Prejudices of the Control Group that Dominates the U.S. Mass Media Oligopoly



HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Aug. 16, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ – The world premiere for "Indoctrinating Images," the third installment of "MAINSTREAM - How Hollywood Movies and the New York Media Are Promoting the Globalist Agenda" will start at 6:00 a.m. Eastern on Friday, 01 September 2017 and run until the end of the Labor Day Weekend.



For a limited period the public may join industry professionals to screen Part 3 - "Indoctrinating Images" of this 4-part mini series at the Premiere site of www.MainstreamMedia.us/premiere



"Indoctrinating Images" -- in association with MATRIX ENTERTAINMENT and OATH KEEPERS, a non-partisan association of active and retired military, police and national guard -- is about 60 minutes long.



Synopsis, trailers, expert clips available at official site at www.MainstreamMedia.us



MAINSTREAM will be Matrix Production's 8th political documentary centering around the U.S. Constitution. Previous films include FIAT EMPIRE, CULTURAL MARXISM, MOLON LABE (featuring Ron Paul, Pat Buchanan, Alex Jones and others).



The MAINSTREAM series features PASTOR CHUCK BALDWIN; Constitutional attorney EDWIN VIEIRA; author/producer, G. EDWARD GRIFFIN; author/entertainment attorney, JOHN CONES; John Birch Society's JOHN McMANUS; Hollywood screenwriter, KEN GULLEKSON; Gun Owners of America's LARRY PRATT; Tesla Science Foundation's NIKOLA LONCHAR; A&E for 9/11 Truth's RICHARD GAGE; Congressman RON PAUL; Hollywood actor, SAM CHEW; SHERIFF RICHARD MACK; Oath Keeper Founder, STEWART RHODES.



MAINSTREAM series traces Hollywood's origins from the early art-driven movie moguls to the profit-driven liberal corporations of today that promote a globalist agenda. Governed by just 6 conglomerates, Hollywood movies and New York media have become predatory, unethical and sometimes engaged in illegal business practices that result in discrimination against talents, crews, executives and whole populations.



