Judicial Watch: State Department Reveals 2,800 Huma Abedin Government Documents on Weiner's Laptop

Clinton Email Federal Court Hearing Thursday, October 19



WASHINGTON, Oct. 17, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Judicial Watch revealed today that the U.S. Department of State Department admits it received 2,800 Huma Abedin work-related documents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) that were found on her estranged husband Anthony Weiner's personal laptop. Abedin was former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's deputy chief of staff. Weiner is a disgraced former congressman and New York mayoral candidate who recently plead guilty to transferring obscene material to a minor. Abedin kept a non-State.gov email account that she used repeatedly for government business on Hillary Clinton's notorious email server(s).



The revelation was produced in a May 5, 2015, lawsuit Judicial Watch filed against the State Department (Judicial Watch, Inc. v. U.S. Department of State (No. 1:15-cv-00684)). Judicial Watch sued after the State failed to respond to a March 18, 2015, Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request seeking: "All emails of official State Department business received or sent by former Deputy Chief of Staff Huma Abedin from January 1, 2009 through February 1, 2013 using a non-'state.gov' email address."



In accordance with a court ordered production of documents, the State Department's court filing states: "The State Department has identified approximately 2,800 work-related documents among the documents provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation." By December 31, 2017, the State Department expects to complete its review and production of the FBI records. The government suggests some of the material may be "duplicative" of other records.



"This is a disturbing development. Our experience with Abedin's emails suggest these Weiner laptop documents will include classified and other sensitive materials," said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. "When will the Justice Department do a serious investigation of Hillary Clinton's and Huma Abedin's obvious violations of law?"



Judicial Watch previously released 20 productions of documents in this case that show examples of mishandling of classified information and instances of pay to play between the Clinton State Department and the Clinton Foundation. Also, at least 627 emails were not part of the 55,000 pages of emails that Clinton turned over, and further contradict a statement by Clinton that, "as far as she knew," all of her government emails had been turned over to department.



A hearing will be heard in a related case:

Date: Thursday, October 19



Time: 10:30 am



Location: Courtroom 19

U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia

333 Constitution Ave NW

Washington, DC 20001

The State Department is processing 100,000 emails Clinton failed to disclose when she served as Secretary of State, some of which were emails sent by Abedin that were found on Weiner's laptop. Clinton attempted to delete 33,000 emails from her non-government server.



The State Department was ordered to produce documents to Judicial Watch, and has been processing only 500 pages per month of emails uncovered by the FBI in its investigation into Clinton's non-government email system.



