Fresno Cityfest Final Executive Team Meeting to be Held at Campus Bible Church in Fresno

To attend or cover Thursday's Executive Team Meeting or for more information regarding Fresno CityFest, contact Chelsea Miller, Press Relations and Communications Director, at 239-994-3668 or Contact: Chelsea Miller, Fresno CityFest , 239-994-3668, [email protected] FRESNO, Calif., March 15, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- On March 16th at Fresno's Campus Bible Church, located at 4710 N. Maple, Fresno CityFest will host their final Executive Team Meeting before the festival event on April 1st and 2nd held at the Save Mart Center grounds. Attendants of the meeting will include Festival Chairman Larry Powell, CityServe Chairmen Artie Padilla and George Ordway, Pastoral Chairmen Dale Oquist, Fred Leonard, Johnny Mendez, Jymme Foote and Mitch Ribera, as well as core festival leaders, partners and sponsors. Festival Directors Levi Park and Duffy Johnson will share final preparations and reports, and committee members will announce final plans and requests for week-of events and specific aspects of the festival. With the event being less than three weeks away, committee members and CityFest staff are working around the clock to prepare the community for this monumental weekend.Fresno CityFest is a free, all-inclusive family festival featuring music artists Lecrae, For King and Country, Marisol Park, Lincoln Brewster and Soulfire Revolution, as well as world-renowned author, speaker and evangelist Luis Palau. Luis and his son, Andrew Palau, will be sharing a message of hope and love to festival attendees. CityFest will also provide a Family Fun Zone with soccer and football clinics led by Fresno State athletes, and an adrenaline-packed Action Sports Zone with live, professional BMX and FMX demos. The Family Fun and Action Sports Zones, sponsored by One Putt Broadcasting, will house the CityFest Fitness Competition featuring four-time CrossFit Games champion Rich Froning. Athletes of all strengths are welcome to join the competition, and can register for the event at fresnocityfest.org CityFest is a result of the partnership of over 200 local churches and community organizations that have joined together with the mind to unite the local community through service and intentional outreach.To attend or cover Thursday's Executive Team Meeting or for more information regarding Fresno CityFest, contact Chelsea Miller, Press Relations and Communications Director, at 239-994-3668 or [email protected] . All relevant festival info can also be found on Facebook at /Fresno CityFest and Instagram @fresno_cityfest.