Zondervan Acquires Hannah Brencher, Entrepreneur and TED Talk Speaker

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 24, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Zondervan announced today a two-book contract with Hannah Brencher. The first book on learning to embrace the process required to build a better, more rooted life will release in August 2018. Brencher is the founder of The World Needs More Love Letters, a global community united in writing letters to strangers across the globe. In 2012, Brencher gave a TED Talk on leaving love letters around New York City that was viewed over 1.7 million times. Brencher is represented by Mackenzie Brady Watson at Stuart Krichevsky Literary Agency and was acquired by Zondervan acquisitions editor Stephanie Smith.

"I used to be a come and go type person," writes Brencher. "I was always hustling my way towards the next thing instead of appreciating the sometimes slow and difficult process of building a meaningful life. The beauty lives in the process. We have to look around and choose to be present for the process or we will miss the chance to grow entirely."

"Hannah's honesty-hour approach to writing and speaking is striking a chord with a generation searching for ways to claim a life and faith of their own," says Stephanie Smith, Acquisitions editor. "We are thrilled to partner with her and break new ground in this vital effort."

Hannah Brencher is a writer, speaker and entrepreneur. Named as one of the White House's "Women Working to Do Good" and a spokesperson for the United States Postal Service, Brencher has been featured in The Wall Street Journal, Glamour, Oprah.com, USAToday.com, The Chicago Tribune and dozens of other publications. She was a featured speaker on the Propel Woman tour last fall, and her first book, If You Find This Letter released in 2015.

She founded The World Needs More Love Letters in 2011. The global community has grown to over 75,000 individuals across six continents, 70 countries, all fifty states, and is established on over 100 college campuses. In 2015, Brencher co-founded If You Find This Email-- an online community and website for individuals to find closure, peace and relationship in the anonymous emails posted by others.