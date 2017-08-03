Group Supports President Donald Trump's Calls on Republican National Committee to do More to Support Ban on Transgenders in the U.S. Military

WASHINGTON, Aug. 3, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Public Advocate of the U.S. is hosting an event today at the Republican National Committee offices in support of President Donald Trump's policy to ban transgenders in the U.S. military, Thursday August 3rd at 11AM in Washington, D.C.

Who: Group Supports Ban on Transgenders In Military



Why: Speakers and citizens will express public support for Trump



Where: 310 First Street, Southeast, outside the Republican National

Committee



When: Thursday, August 3, 2017 at 11 AM

Eugene Delgaudio president of Public Advocate said: "A number of Generals wrote a letter of support Wednesday and Americans are responding favorably and supporting President Donald Trump's announced planned ban of transgenders in the military. And Americans equally support an end to the use of taxpayer funds to pay for elective sex change operations in the military. We are here to express support for President Trump and the Republican National Committee to do more to support this announced policy as well."



The group will hold signs, sing some patriotic songs and chant "Tweet Trump Tweet."



Public Advocate volunteers will gather at the Republican National Committee located at 310 First St SE, Washington, DC 20003 to urge members of Congress and other Republican officials to support the Trump ban. Retired veterans will be asked to speak in support of the proposed Trump ban on transgenders.