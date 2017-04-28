Ratio Christi Campus Apologetics Alliance Partners with Oxford Study Centre

Contact: Sheryl Young, Media Outreach Coordinator, Ratio Christi Campus Apologetics Alliance, 813-486-8594, [email protected]



INDIAN TRIAL, N.C., April 28, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Ratio Christi Campus Apologetics Alliance is excited to announce a partnership with the Oxford Study Centre in Oxford, England. This is a study abroad program combining a unique worldview approach with the academic strengths of Oxford.



The Centre terms of study foster scholarly virtues and skills for the sake of church and culture. This propels students forward as capable Christian voices in their disciplines and professions.



Students who come to the U.K. program from America and other countries will study with world-class Oxford faculty, taking tutorials they select in their respective disciplines. Students also study with a seasoned worldview scholar in a Ratio Christi apologetics training program. The semester takes place in Oxford and is not offered online.



What makes the Oxford Study Centre unique among study abroad programs is the four-week worldviews course and personal mentoring with Kevin James Bywater, the Centre's Director. He is joining Ratio Christi as a full-time supported missionary. He explains the program:

"Our course combines biblical theology, law and ethics, canon and history, while investigating science and faith, culture and conscience, meaning and identity. Islam and Judaism are explored at length, as are select [pseudo-Christian or newer] religions. Matters of sexuality, race, justice, religious freedom, and the kingdom of God occupy our attention throughout."

The Oxford tutorials and the worldviews course are a good match for Ratio Christi, a global movement which teaches students and professors the historical, scientific and philosophical evidence for following Jesus Christ, including tangible facts which lend credence to the Bible as Truth. This helps them present the Christian faith intelligently to atheists, skeptics, and people of other religions with dignity and respect. RC has more than 200 college and high school clubs, including several international chapters.



Director of Ratio Christi International Tyler Geffeney:

"RC is humbled and privileged to join forces with the Oxford Study Centre in offering quality apologetics and worldview content in such an acclaimed academic setting," Geffeney says. "Kevin is a particularly gifted educator and we are confident in his ability to equip students to effectively engage in the marketplace of competing worldviews. The merger of our two organizations is a big step forward in RC International's quest to reinstitute the Christian worldview as an intellectually valid and acceptable view in academia."

Bywater concludes, "We have watched Ratio Christi grow since its inception. Being able to link up with RC promises to be beneficial all around. It is an honor for us to be part of the RC team."



Members of the media can arrange interviews with Bywater, Geffeney or other Ratio Christi spokespersons by contacting Sheryl Young, Media Outreach Coordinator, [email protected] or (813) 486-8594.

