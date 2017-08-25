Affirm Films and Provident Films to Release 'All Saints' in Theaters Nationwide August 25, 2017 New Feature Film Based on True Story Gives Extraordinary Account of Partnership Between Small Church and Group of Refugees -- Stars John Corbett And Cara Buono



NASHVILLE, April 4, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- AFFIRM Films, a Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) company and Provident Films, revealed key art for ALL SAINTS today, and announced the film will release in theaters nationwide on August 25, 2017. The faith drama stars Emmy® and Golden Globe® nominee John Corbett (MY BIG FAT GREEK WEDDING, "Northern Exposure") and SAG award-winner Cara Buono ("Stranger Things," "Mad Men").



"Michael Spurlock, the real pastor of All Saints church, and his wife Aimee, were able to impact an entire city after simply saying 'yes' to God, and 'hello' to a unique group of people placed in their lives," said Rich Peluso, Executive Vice President of AFFIRM Films. "We think audiences will connect with this story, and be inspired to meet the needs of those around them."



ALL SAINTS is based on the inspiring true story of salesman-turned-pastor Michael Spurlock (John Corbett), the tiny church he was ordered to shut down, and a group of refugees from Southeast Asia. Together, they risked everything to plant seeds for a future that might just save them all.



After trading in his corporate sales career to become a pastor, Michael's first assignment is All Saints, a quaint country church with a dozen members. It comes with a catch: he has to close the church doors for good and sell the prime piece of land on which it sits. While developers eagerly eye the property and the congregation mourns the inevitable, Michael and his family look forward to moving on to an established church where they can put down roots.



But when the church hesitantly begins welcoming Karen (kuh-REN) refugees from Burma—former farmers striving for a fresh start in America—Michael feels called to an improbable new mission. Toiling alongside the Karen people, the congregation attempts to turn their fertile land into a working farm to pay the church's bills and feed its newest people.



Jeopardizing his family's future by ignoring his superiors, Michael must choose between completing what he was assigned to do—close the church and sell the property—or listening to a still, small voice challenging the people of All Saints to risk it all and provide much-needed hope to their new community.



The real All Saints church and land served as a backdrop for the production, and many of the Karen refugees from the real story appear in the film.



Executive Vice President of Provident Films, Ben Howard, said, "When the Karen people knocked on his door, it would have been very easy to say, 'sorry we are too busy today, we're closing a church and we won't be able to help you.' But he reached out, and he loved them, and look what it led to. It's a powerful story of how actively loving others can change the course of people's lives, and ultimately the world."



ALL SAINTS is directed by Steve Gomer ("Blue Bloods," "Private Practice"), and also stars Barry Corbin (NO COUNTRY FOR OLD MEN, "One Tree Hill"), David Keith (AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN, BEHIND ENEMY LINES), comedian Chonda Pierce, and Nelson Lee ("Law & Order") with a screenplay by Steve Armour (LOSING GRACIE).



