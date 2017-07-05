Google Censors Popular Abortion Information from Operation Rescue's Website

WICHITA, Kan., July 5, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Operation Rescue has discovered that Google's search engine has manipulated search parameters to dramatically reduce exposure to a page containing important facts about abortion on the OperationRescue.org website.



The fact page Abortions in America, was - until six weeks ago - OperationRescue.org's most visited page. It previously appeared on Google in top five hits on the search "Abortions in US," and was a top referrer to OperationRescue.org. It has since been buried off the first results page and well down the list. The page was also dropped off the first page of results for the search "Abortion Statistics," which had been one of OperationRescue.org's top search referrals.



The Abortions in America page, which displays graphs and data about a wide variety of abortion facts, had been receiving an average of about 16,000 views per month - all with virtually no promotion.



Since the fact page was created in October 2012, web stats show the page steadily increased in popularity.



The page's views peaked in January 2017, at 37,111 views, and was well on the way to a record-breaking year. Within the month of May, views mysteriously decreased by more than half over the previous month. In June, it received only 1,512 views. During the last seven days of June, it only received 307 views.



It appears that OperationRescue.org has been singled out by Google for discrimination.



"Google's censorship of our popular 'Abortions in America' page has revealed Google's pro-abortion agenda that is determined to deprive the public from seeing the truth about abortion displayed in incontrovertible facts and statistics drawn from a number of sources, some of which are unique to Operation Rescue.org," said Operation Rescue President Troy Newman. "Why are they manipulating their powerful search engine to steer the public away from our popular website? We want people to know that targeted pro-life content is being buried by Google's search engine, which cannot be trusted."



