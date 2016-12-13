Judicial Watch Sues CIA for Unclassified 2015 Report Assessing Russia's Interference in Foreign Elections

WASHINGTON, March 8, 2017 /Christian Newswire
/ -- Judicial Watch announced today that it filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) seeking an unclassified report assessing Russia's interference in foreign elections (Judicial Watch v. Central Intelligence Agency
(No. 1:17-cv-00414)). The lawsuit follows on the heels of a separate Judicial Watch FOIA lawsuit
for documents about the Obama administration's surveillance and related leaks of top Trump associate and former national security adviser Gen. Mike Flynn.
Judicial Watch filed the lawsuit for the report after the CIA failed to respond to a December 14, 2016, FOIA request. The agency's response was due by January 24, 2017 at the latest.
On December 13, 2016, The Wall Street Journal
reported that since 2015 Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH), a member of the House Intelligence Committee, "has been pushing for the unclassified version of a report assessing Moscow's interference in foreign elections, particularly across Europe." The Wall Street Journal
further reports: