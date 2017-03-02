Calvary Announces University-Wide Tuition Reduction Contact: Dr. Skip Hessel,

For more information regarding this tuition reduction and tuition discounts, please visit Contact: Dr. Skip Hessel, Calvary University 816-425-6199KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 2, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- As promised by President Christopher Cone in his inaugural address, Calvary University has announced an across-the-board tuition reduction as well as tuition discounts to qualifying prospects. In appreciation of our Armed Forces and those who serve in full-time vocational ministries, Calvary announced a significant benefit to these men and women and their dependents. Calvary University, formerly Calvary Bible College & Theological Seminary, has gone through many significant changes since Dr. Cone took on the presidency in 2016. As in the past, Calvary University is committed to providing the highest quality Bible-centered education in all of its 40+ degree programs in Bible, ministry, counseling, education, music, theater, and business administration. Calvary is equally committed to being accessible and affordable, and appreciates your support as Calvary continues to labor diligently to fulfill the mission of preparing Christians to live and serve in the church and in the world according to a Biblical worldview.For more information regarding this tuition reduction and tuition discounts, please visit www.calvary.edu