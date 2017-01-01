Satan Clubs Dying and Good News Clubs Growing Contact: Rachel Hamel,

Contact: Rachel Hamel,636-456-4321, ext. 1177WARRENTON, Mo., Sept. 20, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Atheists disguised as members of the Satanic Temple ended their short-lived after-school program at Point Defiance Elementary School in Tacoma. After their publicity stunt, their first meeting took place December 2016, with only one child joining the monthly club.The intention of this group was to target schools that host Good News Clubs, scare the faculty and especially the community so that they would be denied permission to hold their Satan Club and with that the Good News Club would be pushed out as well.In 2001 the US Supreme Court ruled overwhelmingly that Good News Clubs can take place on elementary public school campuses after the last bell rings and have equal treatment. Every child that attends a Good News Club has a parental permission slip.Moises Esteves, Vice President of Child Evangelism Fellowship said, "The Satanic Temple erected a 10-foot, 300-pound red pentagram in Boca Raton, Florida accompanied by the words: 'May the children hail Satan.' This is the reason the Tacoma club ended. Parents know that children today are confronted with many difficult issues such as violence, drugs, bullying and gangs. The last thing parents want for their children is for them to attend a Satan Club."As the Satan Clubs are closing down, about 4,500 Good News Clubs are starting up this new school year all over the USA. Over 180,000 children will be enrolled in a high energy club that includes Bible stories, songs, games, etc. Children will receive moral and character development as well as learn respect for authority, based on biblical principles.Esteves stated, "Principals love Good News Clubs, because it makes their job easier. As the children learn about God and the importance of loving and respecting others, their behavior improves. Better behavior means better education." One principal said, "Since the Good News Club has been a part of our school, the office referrals have decreased."Worldwide Child Evangelism Fellowship teaches over 6.4 million children on a weekly basis in 74,324 Good News Clubs.Child Evangelism Fellowship is an international, nonprofit, Christian ministry that has been teaching the Bible to children since 1937. CEF has 400 offices in the USA and is organized in most nations of the world, with over 3,400 paid staff and hundreds of thousands of volunteers. In its last ministry year, CEF ministered to over 20 million children in its face-to-face teaching ministries.

