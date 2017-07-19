Family Research Council to Host Michael Stokes Paulsen for Discussion on Objections to Religious Liberty

WASHINGTON, July 19, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- On Friday, July 21, Michael Stokes Paulsen, a distinguished University Chair & Professor of Law at the University of St. Thomas, will give a lecture at Family Research Council headquarters on the main controversies surrounding religious liberty today, which are being driven in large part due to society's declining acceptance of the premises and assumptions upon which the First Amendment was based.

Professor Paulsen is the author of more than 90 scholarly articles and book chapters on a wide variety of constitutional law topics, and one of the nation's leading scholars on the Constitution and religious liberty. In Professor Paulsen's presentation, he will share what he thinks are the four chief objections to religious liberty and provide possible responses to each objection.

Professor Paulsen will be on hand after the lecture for a Q&A session on the issues impacting religious liberty in our culture today.

WHO: Michael Stokes Paulson

WHAT: Family Research Council Speaker Series

WHERE: Family Research Council headquarters, 801 G Street, N.W. Washington, DC 20001

WHEN: Friday, July 21st at 12:00 PM Eastern

Watch the lecture on Facebook Live.

