Award-Winning Christian Company Produces New 'Lost Secrets' Easter Video Contact: Kim Kent, Heirloom Audio, 815-259-0137, [email protected]



THOMSON, Ill., April 5, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- The executive producer of an award-winning Christian audio adventure series has produced an Easter video that can be used for free in churches and small groups.



Bill Heid, executive producer of Heirloom Audio Productions, said he originally made the video for those close to him, but decided to make it public when he received encouraging requests and responses. The video is called The Lost Secrets of Easter.



"I really made this video for my family and friends," Heid said. "But then people started asking me if they could use it in church, Sunday school or if they could just forward it to others."



A few people, he said, even cried when watching it.



The video retells the Easter story, but it doesn't stop there. At 11 minutes, the video is slightly longer than many Easter videos – which was on purpose, Heid said.



"If you end the story too early, which almost all Easter videos do, then you're going to miss the lost secrets of Easter," Heid said. "Easter is the single most important day of the year because it's the whole point of all human history, but there’s more, much more."



The video -- which is ideal for a church worship service, Sunday school, small group or even a church Facebook page -- can be viewed or downloaded for free at TheLostSecretsOfEaster.com. A license is not needed to show it in churches.



Heirloom Audio Productions, which was founded by Heid, produces audio adventures that bring Christian heroes from history to life.



The company won three Voice Arts Awards last year, including Outstanding Production, for The Dragon And The Raven, which chronicles how King Alfred the Great (849-899) led an army that beat the barbaric Vikings, saved the English lands and brought the country back to God. It starred Helen George (Call The Midwife), John Rhys-Davies (The Lord Of The Rings, Indiana Jones), Sylvester McCoy (Doctor Who, The Hobbit), John Bell (The Hobbit), Brian Blessed (Star Wars, Tarzan, King Lear) and Katherine Kellgren (award-winning narrator).



This spring, Heirloom Audio will release its eighth CD, Captain Bayley's Heir.



The company's CDs feature top actors and actresses, along with original musical scores and sound effects, detailing the stories of Christian heroes from history. Each drama features two CDs and spans more than two hours.

