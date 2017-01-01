Andrew Palau Festival in Côte d'Ivoire Capital Yamoussoukro this Weekend Hundreds of local churches invite Andrew Palau to share message of hope and Good News through Love Côte d'Ivoire Festival



YAMOUSSOUKRO, Côte d'Ivoire, Oct. 25, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- World evangelist Andrew Palau is serving this week with hundreds of churches and Christian leaders in Yamoussoukro, Côte d'Ivoire, preparing for a massive evangelistic festival this coming weekend. Love Côte d'Ivoire Festival will take place October 27-29, 2017. The event is a large evangelistic effort to foster unity, hope, and love throughout Côte d'Ivoire.



Love Côte d'Ivoire Festival will also include a satellite festival in San Pedro. Affinity outreach events will be held for business and civic leaders, women, and youth. Prison outreaches throughout the nation and evangelistic sports clinics will feature top-rated athletes and artists.



Business and civic leaders have collaborated with local evangelists and churches to bring this massive campaign to the cities of Yamoussoukro and San Pedro. The three-day festival in Yamoussoukro is featuring musical performances, BMX and FMX stunt demonstrations by professional athletes, entertainment for children and families, and presentations of the Good News from Andrew Palau and local evangelists. Immediately following the three-day event in Yamoussoukro, there will be a four-day festival in the city of San Pedro featuring local and international evangelists and musical performances by local and international artists.



"We are expectant for God to move in mighty ways in Yamoussoukro and San Pedro this week," Andrew Palau said. "God has specifically called my wife, Wendy, and me to serve the people of Côte d'Ivoire and we feel blessed to do so among the passionate, spirited leaders of this great nation."



Andrew Palau has shared the Gospel with millions of people around the world. This festival marks his ninth festival in Africa. Other campaigns in Africa took place in Lilongwe, Malawi (2016); Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso (2014); Addis Ababa, Ethiopia (2013); Dar es Salaam, Tanzania (2012); Bujumbura, Burundi (2011); Kampala, Uganda (2010); Kigali, Rwanda (2009); and Cairo, Egypt (2008).



