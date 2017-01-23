Office of Chaplain for White House Contact: Wiley Drake, 714-865-8132



WASHINGTON, Jan. 22, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- The following is submitted by Wiley Drake: January 23, 2017 we will begin our efforts to ask our New President to Establish an office of Chaplain of the White House.



We have an office for Chaplain of The U.S. Senate, and for the House of Representatives.



We now need an Office of Chaplain for The White House.



We are asking Mr. Trump to set this office up to help us seek Jesus in all that we do.



We are in a new day and we need God's help to guide us as we pray America back to one nation under God. Join Chairman Dr. Wiley S. Drake 1-714-865-8132, and Co-Chairman Dr. Clyde Rivers 1-760-964-0234 in this effort.



Congressionalprayerconferenceofwashingtondc.org



PRAYING AMERICA BACK TO ONE NATION UNDER GOD