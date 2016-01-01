WCC General Secretary Sends Birthday Greetings to Pope Francis

Contact: World Council of Churches, +41 79 507 6363

GENEVE, Dec. 19, 2016 /Christian Newswire/ -- As Pope Francis celebrated his 80th birthday, World Council of Churches (WCC) general secretary Rev. Dr Olav Fykse Tveit sent a greeting expressing gratitude for the steps Pope Francis has taken to foster the search for the visible unity of the church.

"I remember with joy your recent visit to Lund and the celebration of the journey from conflict to communion of the Roman Catholic Church and the Lutheran World Federation in which we could participate," reads the greeting from Tveit.

"You are speaking frequently from the unity on the way that grows when and where we pursue our journey as disciples of Christ together."

The WCC tenth assembly called Christians and all people of good will to trust God's mercy, turn around and join God's pilgrimage of justice and peace in faith, hope and love, notes Tveit.

"I am confident that we will have an opportunity to meet again in the future and explore together how to move forward with the vision of pilgrimage as model for the ecumenical movement," concludes the greeting.

Full message by WCC general secretary Rev. Dr Olav Fykse Tveit