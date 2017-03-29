Confirm Gorsuch Singing Ensemble at Supreme Court Contact: Eugene Delgaudio, Public Advocate, 703-845-1808, [email protected]; twitter @eugenedelgaudio



WASHINGTON, March 28, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- On Wednesday, March 29 at 12 noon, the group Public Advocate will sponsor a small singing group titled "The Confirm Gorsuch Ensemble in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. Event: Confirm Gorsuch Singing Ensemble



Date: Wednesday March 29 2017



Time: 12 noon to 1 p.m.



Where: US Supreme Court, front steps



Location: East Capitol Street and First Street Northeast



Eugene Delgaudio, president of Public Advocate said, "We will sing 'How do you Top a Justice like Scalia' to the tune of Maria from the Sound of Music and 'We're Gettin Gorsuch as a Justice' to the tune of Get Me To The Church On Time from My Fair Lady.



The group has delivered 60,000 petitions to each Judiciary Committee member in support of Neil Gorsuch for the Supreme Court and has posted a YouTube video (Confirm Gorsuch Ensemble) with over 11,000 views. The group will first gather at park area Area 7 at 11:30 AM at a permitted demonstration zone on First Street NE and C Street NE and walk to the Supreme Court one block past the Senate offices to the Supreme Court.

