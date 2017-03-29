Confirm Gorsuch Singing Ensemble at Supreme Court

Contact: Eugene Delgaudio, Public Advocate, 703-845-1808, [email protected]; twitter @eugenedelgaudio
WASHINGTON, March 28, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- On Wednesday, March 29 at 12 noon, the group Public Advocate will sponsor a small singing group titled "The Confirm Gorsuch Ensemble in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C.
Event: Confirm Gorsuch Singing Ensemble
Date: Wednesday March 29 2017
Time: 12 noon to 1 p.m.
Where: US Supreme Court, front steps
Location: East Capitol Street and First Street Northeast
The group will first gather at park area Area 7 at 11:30 AM at a permitted demonstration zone on First Street NE and C Street NE and walk to the Supreme Court one block past the Senate offices to the Supreme Court.
Eugene Delgaudio, president of Public Advocate said, "We will sing 'How do you Top a Justice like Scalia' to the tune of Maria
from the Sound of Music
and 'We're Gettin Gorsuch as a Justice' to the tune of Get Me To The Church On Time
from My Fair Lady
.
The group has delivered 60,000 petitions to each Judiciary Committee member in support of Neil Gorsuch for the Supreme Court and has posted a YouTube video
(Confirm Gorsuch Ensemble) with over 11,000 views.