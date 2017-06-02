Evangelist Alveda C. King: To Be Or Not To Be -- A Fourteenth Amendment Perspective Contact: Leslie Palma, 347-286-7277



ATLANTA, June 7, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- The following is submitted by Evangelist Alveda C. King: Ever since the ruling of Roe v. Wade on January 22, 1973 the debate continues. In the prolife community we remain very appreciative that President Trump is keeping his promise to defend human life in all stages. Thank you Mr. POTUS.



For anti-abortion pro-lifers, it all boils down to some very important question: Is abortion the taking of a human life? Is abortion health care or death care? Is abortion good for women or do abortions kill human mothers and their human babies?



For pro-aborts the issue is whether a woman has the right to abort the life of a preborn human being.



Recently Harvard Law student Joshua Craddock Harvard Law Journal Concludes Unborn Babies Have Constitutional Rights, addresses these issues.



In 1973 the Supreme Court used the theological examination of "when does life begin" suggesting that babies are not protected as persons under the Fourteenth Amendment. Yet, any 8th grade biology book can answer the question definitively. At the moment of conception 23 genes from the mother and 23 genes from the father unite to form a unique, very real human person.



Even pro-aborts have been acknowledging that abortions take the lives of human beings. Their contention remains that the slaughter is legally acceptable.



Justice Harry Blackmun wrote in his majority decision, "We need not resolve the difficult question of when life begins. When those trained in the respective disciplines of medicine, philosophy, and theology are unable to arrive at any consensus, the judiciary, at this point in the development of man's knowledge, is not in a position to speculate as to the answer."



Here's a question for the lawyers, doctors, preachers and laypeople: "The woman has a right to choose what she does with her body; but that baby is not her body. Where is the lawyer for the baby?"



Today science proves that a preborn baby is a human being from the moment of conception. The real question must now be answered: "Should preborn human beings have protection under the Fourteenth Amendment?" Craddock concludes: "They do fall under the Fourteenth Amendment's protection."



Acts 17:26: "And God has made from one blood every nation of [humans] to dwell on all the face of the earth..." America, we must agree with God and stop killing our babies. As a repentant post abortive mother, I find encouragement in telling the truth and shaming the devil about the harmful impact of abortion. After all, how can the dream survive abortion?



It's a blessing to have a President in the White House who is swinging the pendulum back in the direction of dignity for all human life; from the womb to the tomb. Maybe now we can finally stem the abortion scourge, and correct a wrong that cost nearly sixty million babies their lives in America and countless around the globe. America, pray. Return to God.

Share Tweet