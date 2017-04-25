Pureflix.Com Now Streaming to Android TVs, Apple TV and More as Platform Continues to Expand



SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 25, 2017



For the first time, PureFlix.com will now be available directly on Android TVs from Sony and Sharp, Amazon Kindle Fire Tablets, and Android media players, making it even easier and more convenient for consumers to stream the more than 6,500 titles currently on the platform.



Additionally, now that Apple TV has been added to the platform, PureFlix.com is now available on all of the top streaming media players.



Other existing Android devices—such as smartphones, tablets and other streaming media players (such as Amazon Fire TV and Google Chromecast) —will also get performance upgrades with the Android update. Consumers will notice improvements in overall navigational speed, along with other enhancements.



"I'm convinced that our success has been based on our ability to quickly respond to what consumers ask for...we still have a start-up mentality," said PureFlix.com CEO Greg Gudorf. "Whether it's content or technology, we want consumers to know that we're listening."



PureFlix.com's expansion into Android TVs includes many Sony BRAVIA and Sharp AQUOS sets, including the popular 4K Ultra HD sets. With Android TVs, the app-based functionality typically associated with smartphones and tablets comes to the living room, opening up a world of entertainment and convenience.



