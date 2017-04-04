A Report on the State of the Church from Inside the Curia Cardinal Müller offers a call to hope amidst turbulent times



THE CARDINAL MÜLLER REPORT, like its acclaimed predecessor, The Ratzinger Report, is written in an interview format, with Father Carlos Granados asking Müller the questions whose answers will help satisfy the wonderings weighing heavy on the hearts of the faithful and those searching for hope during turbulent times.



Granados sets out to get answers to the questions surrounding hope that he has seen in his contemporaries. A big question being whether there is hope for the "now," and wondering if this hope can be found in Christianity. But above all is the question, "What is the foundation of Christian hope?"



Müller discusses what we can hope for from Christ, the Church, the family and society. He thoroughly explores the effect of hope on each relevant subject, and provides the key to an understanding of mercy, which was added to compliment the book in conjunction with the recent Year of Mercy as declared by Pope Francis.



"In this wide-ranging interview, Cardinal Müller, in clear and inspiring language, offers thoughtful insights into the possibility and reality of an authentic, faith-based hope that comes from Christ and permeates the Church, the family and even society," Most Rev. Robert Vasa, bishop of Santa Rosa, California, says of THE CARDINAL MÜLLER REPORT.



