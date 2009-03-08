Judicial Watch: New Clinton Emails Uncovered, Reveal Additional Mishandling of Classified Information

Documents also show more instances of pay to play with Clinton Foundation donors



Abedin's controversial mother advised Clinton speechwriter to exclude references to 'democracy/elections/freedom' and 'empowerment of women' for Clinton speech in Saudi Arabia



WASHINGTON, Sept. 14, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Judicial Watch today released 1,617 new pages of documents from the U.S. Department of State revealing numerous additional examples of classified information being transmitted through the unsecure, non-state.gov account of Huma Abedin, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's deputy chief of staff, as well as many instances of Hillary Clinton donors receiving special favors from the State Department.



The documents included 97 email exchanges with Clinton not previously turned over to the State Department, bringing the known total to date to at least 627 emails that were not part of the 55,000 pages of emails that Clinton turned over, and further contradicting a statement by Clinton that, "as far as she knew," all of her government emails had been turned over to the department.



The emails are the 20th production of documents obtained in response to a court order in a May 5, 2015, lawsuit Judicial Watch filed against the State Department (Judicial Watch, Inc. v. U.S. Department of State (No. 1:15-cv-00684)). Judicial Watch sued after State failed to respond to a March 18, 2015, Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request seeking: "All emails of official State Department business received or sent by former Deputy Chief of Staff Huma Abedin from January 1, 2009 through February 1, 2013 using a non-'state.gov' email address."



On September 11, 2009, the highly sensitive name and email address of the person giving the classified Presidential Daily Brief was included in an email forwarded to Abedin's unsecure email account by State Department official Dan Fogerty.



The State Department produced many more Clinton and Abedin unsecured emails that were classified:

On March 8, 2009, Clinton sent classified information using her unsecure [email protected] account. She forwarded to former Senator George Mitchell an email from Tony Blair relating to Palestine. The email had been sent to her at [email protected] . Clinton responded to Blair, saying she had forwarded the email to Mitchell. A former Senate majority leader, Mitchell was serving as Special Envoy for Middle East Peace.



account. She forwarded to former Senator George Mitchell an email from Tony Blair relating to Palestine. The email had been sent to her at . Clinton responded to Blair, saying she had forwarded the email to Mitchell. A former Senate majority leader, Mitchell was serving as Special Envoy for Middle East Peace. On April 16, 2009, Deputy Assistant Secretary Jeffrey Feltman sent to Abedin's unsecure email account classified information about an unknown subject.



On June 18, 2009, Abedin sent classified information summarizing a June 18, 2009, "Middle East Breakfast" meeting between various senators, representatives and State Department officials, at which Deputy Secretary Jack Lew and George Mitchell briefed the congressmen with "an update on our discussions with the [Middle East] parties."



On June 23, 2009, U.S. diplomat Martin Indyk, who had his security clearance suspended in 2000 for "possible sloppiness" in the handling of classified information, sent a memo containing classified information to Abedin's unsecure email account. The memo, written for Clinton, pertained to Indyk's discussions with top Israeli officials:

