News Conference: Black Leaders Supporting Cake Artist Set Record Straight on Civil Rights MEDIA ADVISORY -- The Frederick Douglass Foundation



WASHINGTON, Oct. 21, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- WHO: Numerous Civil Rights leaders in support of Colorado cake artist Jack Phillips in his case at the U.S. Supreme Court, Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission



WHAT: Press conference sponsored by Frederick Douglass Foundation: "We Got Your Back, Jack"



WHEN: Monday, Oct. 23, 10 a.m. EDT



WHERE: Sidewalk in front of U.S. Supreme Court, 1 First St. NE, Washington



ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:



Mult. box will be available. Participating speakers will voice their support for Jack Phillips and set the record straight on civil rights. The press conference coincides with the launch of a new website, WeGotYourBackJack.com, and is the same day that respondents' briefs are due at the Supreme Court. The website will launch at 10 a.m. EDT on Monday.



Press conference participants include: Dean Nelson (moderator), chairman and co-founder, Frederick Douglass Foundation; senior fellow, African-American affairs, Family Research Council



Clarence Henderson, Frederick Douglass Foundation of North Carolina, former chairman of the Martin Luther King Commission in North Carolina, student during American civil rights era, participated in the Woolworth lunch counter sit-ins



Rev. William Avon Keen, president, Southern Christian Leadership Conference of Virginia, founded by the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr.



Garland Hunt, Esq., senior pastor, The Father's House in Atlanta, Ga.; practicing attorney and Howard University Law School graduate; former president of Prison Fellowship and chairman of the Georgia State Board of Pardons and Paroles



Janet Boynes, president, Janet Boynes Ministries



Patrina Mosley, assistant director, FRC Action



Christen Price, legal counsel, Alliance Defending Freedom



Jonathan Alexandre, director of public policy, Liberty Counsel



Ryan Bomberger, Founder, Radiance Foundation



