'The Salt Mine' -- New Devotional for Working Christians

Contact: Drew Crandall, 860-871-6500, [email protected] VERNON, Conn., March 15, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- "The Salt Mine," a new, 145-page devotional journey for all working Christians regardless of job function, is now available. The handy 6" x 9" size, soft-cover book contains 136 brief, challenging, single-page devotions with Scripture, commentary, and application tips.Author Drew Crandall has been writing email devotions for working Christians since 1999, when he wrote for Salt on the Net, an online global community of working Christians, and the [email protected] Journal.The inspiration for the new book was the brutal winter of 2014. Across much of the United States, icy conditions led to a dramatic shortage of salt. Salt mines in upstate New York were operating around the clock, seven days a week, to keep up with the demand. The new book is a compilation of The Salt Mine weekly email devotions Crandall has distributed since. "The working world can get pretty slippery;" he says, "We need God’s Word to keep us from falling."The Salt Mine retails for $21.95 and is being sold online at www.AbbaFatherMedia.com . Quantity discounts are available for small group use. For more information, please call 860.871.6500 or email [email protected]