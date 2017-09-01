Lies Exposed: Toledo Abortion Business Misrepresents True Emergency Policy in Court Documents

TOLEDO, Ohio, Sept. 7, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Operation Rescue has published photographs in a video that shows a Capital Care Network employee loading an injured abortion patient into the back of her private vehicle, then rushing off. Eyewitnesses tell Operation Rescue the car was seen dropping off the injured woman at the Toledo Hospital emergency room entrance.



Capital Care Network has a motive for trying to hide abortion complications so serious they require emergency hospital intervention. They have no valid hospital transfer agreement within a 30-minute driving distance, and are therefore in non-compliance with abortion facility licensing requirements.



Unable to obtain a transfer agreement with a local hospital, Capital Care submitted an agreement with University of Michigan Health System in Ann Arbor, Michigan, which is 52 miles, and nearly an hour's drive, away. In order to comply with the regulation that a hospital be no further than 30 minutes away, Capital Care's owner Terrie Hubbard ridiculously promised to helicopter patients that suffered from abortion complications to the hospital in Ann Arbor.



Now we find out that instead, CCN is sneaking women out the back door, dangerously transporting them to Toledo Hospital in private vehicles, and kicking them to the curb at the emergency room entrance!



Capital Care has sued the Ohio Department of Health challenging the hospital transfer requirement.



The case will be will be heard before the Ohio Supreme Court on September 12, 2017.



In their Merit Brief, filed with the state's High Court on June 29, 2017, Capital Care makes the following claim:

Capital Care's policy is to call 911 in the event of a life-threatening emergency where a patient needs immediate treatment. . . The responding EMTs will transport the patient to the hospital nearest to Capital Care, most likely Toledo Hospital. Patients experiencing less serious medical complications who do not need immediate treatment will be transferred to UMHS at by helicopter or vehicle.

The statement about CCN's emergency policies in their Merit Brief is simply untrue.



The Ohio Supreme Court has an opportunity to place the safety of women ahead of an abortion business' contrived excuses for holding themselves above the law.



"The fact that we now have proof that they are lying about their emergency protocols should show the Court just how untrustworthy this abortion business really is. It should be closed immediately," said Operation Rescue President Troy Newman. "We will be watching this one very closely."



Read Operation Rescue's full report and watch the video.



