Why Does a Homosexual Man Refuse to Call Himself Gay? Devout Catholic who previously lived a homosexual lifestyle tells his conversion story in new book



SAN FRANCISCO, June 13, 2017



Mattson believes he shouldn't be reduced to the "feelings" that identify sexual orientation, nor be labeled by a term contrary to God's plan for his life. Mattson shows that chastity is, in fact, part of the good news of the Gospel, and that the Catholic Church does welcome those with same-sex attractions, despite myths perpetuated by the media and gay-rights advocates.



Mattson provides a welcome voice of sanity among the muddled thinking of modern society that believes sexual identity is rooted in the realm of feelings and desires. WHY I DON'T CALL MYSELF GAY is a practical tool for living chastely, for those who are struggling with same-sex attraction and for those looking for pastoral resources.



"Daniel Mattson has written an honest account of the genuine struggles faced by those with same-sex attraction," says Timothy Michael Cardinal Dolan, archbishop of New York. "Drawing upon a wealth of spiritual insights and wisdom from across our deep Catholic tradition, he shares with us how he has come to understand and accept God's loving plan for his life, as well as the beauty and richness of the Church's teaching on chastity. The tenderness and mercy of God is evident throughout and is a powerful reminder for all of us!"



Mattson provides a candid and compassionate perspective on having lived a homosexual lifestyle before finding peace and authentic love in the Catholic Church. His book is being hailed by several leading Cardinals and Bishops.



"I encourage many to read the following testimonial, which ... bears witness to the mercy and goodness of God, to the efficacy of his grace, and to the veracity of the teachings of his Church," says Cardinal Robert Sarah, from the foreword to WHY I DON'T CALL MYSELF GAY; author of God or Nothing.



Archbishop José H. Gomez, archbishop of Los Angeles, says: "Daniel Mattson has written a courageous, honest testimony about his struggles with same-sex attraction and his commitment to live with integrity and chastity according to the Church's vision for human sexuality. This powerful book reminds us that we need to accompany our brothers and sisters in their struggles with compassion and love, patience and understanding."



