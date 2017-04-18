Is Catholic Doctrine Cold and Hostile? In new book, Father Scalia invites the culture's best thinkers to reflect on doctrine and devotion in today's world



Contact: Kevin Wandra, 404-788-1276,



SAN FRANCISCO, April 18, 2017 /



Scalia, a popular priest in the Washington, D.C., area and son of the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, reveals a scholar's mind and pastor's heart with inspirational reflections on a wide range of Catholic teachings and practices in THAT NOTHING MAY BE LOST. He addresses deepening one's knowledge of Jesus, partaking of the life of grace through the sacraments and cultivating the art of prayer as a continuous conversation with God, among other topics. Rooted in Scripture, Scalia's insights place the reader on a path to a deeper, more meaningful relationship with Christ.



Scalia opens up Catholic teaching in fresh and sometimes surprising directions that will change the way we think about our faith. He shows us that the Church's teaching is not restrictive. In fact, it's really a "saving doctrine" that brings health and peace to the soul.



Each section of the book features a moving essay by a highly regarded Catholic. Scott Hahn, Mary Ellen Bork, Raymond Arroyo and Helen M. Alvaré, among others, provide their personal accounts of being Catholic, which are followed by Scalia's illuminations.



"Father Scalia has written a book that deepens our faith and leads us closer to God in a hundred different ways," the Most Rev Charles J. Chaput, archbishop of Philadelphia, says in the foreword to THAT NOTHING MAY BE LOST. "His good work and the powerful witness in his words remind us that we need each other's love and support as brothers and sisters in the Lord's work. Above all, it's proof that the bond of Christian people and their priests is the strength of the Church in a skeptical world that has never needed the Word of God more urgently."



For more information, to request a review copy or to schedule an interview with Fr. Paul Scalia, please contact Kevin Wandra (404-788-1276 or Contact: Kevin Wandra, 404-788-1276, [email protected] SAN FRANCISCO, April 18, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- There is a great, and rapidly growing, divide between the culture and Catholic doctrine and devotion. Even amongst many within the Church, there is a hostility toward doctrine. But doctrine helps Catholics grow deeper in their relationship with Christ, Fr. Paul D. Scalia beautifully explains in his highly anticipated debut book, THAT NOTHING MAY BE LOST: Reflections on Catholic Doctrine and Devotion.Scalia, a popular priest in the Washington, D.C., area and son of the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, reveals a scholar's mind and pastor's heart with inspirational reflections on a wide range of Catholic teachings and practices in THAT NOTHING MAY BE LOST. He addresses deepening one's knowledge of Jesus, partaking of the life of grace through the sacraments and cultivating the art of prayer as a continuous conversation with God, among other topics. Rooted in Scripture, Scalia's insights place the reader on a path to a deeper, more meaningful relationship with Christ.Scalia opens up Catholic teaching in fresh and sometimes surprising directions that will change the way we think about our faith. He shows us that the Church's teaching is not restrictive. In fact, it's really a "saving doctrine" that brings health and peace to the soul.Each section of the book features a moving essay by a highly regarded Catholic. Scott Hahn, Mary Ellen Bork, Raymond Arroyo and Helen M. Alvaré, among others, provide their personal accounts of being Catholic, which are followed by Scalia's illuminations."Father Scalia has written a book that deepens our faith and leads us closer to God in a hundred different ways," the Most Rev Charles J. Chaput, archbishop of Philadelphia, says in the foreword to THAT NOTHING MAY BE LOST. "His good work and the powerful witness in his words remind us that we need each other's love and support as brothers and sisters in the Lord's work. Above all, it's proof that the bond of Christian people and their priests is the strength of the Church in a skeptical world that has never needed the Word of God more urgently."For more information, to request a review copy or to schedule an interview with Fr. Paul Scalia, please contact Kevin Wandra (404-788-1276 or [email protected] ) of Carmel Communications.

Share Tweet