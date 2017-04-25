Hobby Lobby CEO and Founder Releases New Book, Shares Inside Details of the 2014 Supreme Court Case Book Explains Who is the True Owner of Hobby Lobby and Encourages Readers to Live Generously to Impact Future Generations



Zondervan is a world leading Bible publisher and provider of Christian communications. Zondervan, part of HarperCollins Christian Publishing, Inc., delivers transformational Christian experiences through its bestselling Bibles, books, curriculum, academic resources and digital products. The Company's products are sold worldwide and translated into nearly 200 languages. Zondervan offices are located in Grand Rapids, Mich. For additional information, please visit Contact: Robin Barnett, 616-698-3251, [email protected] GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 25, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Hobby Lobby CEO and founder David Green, one of America's most successful businessmen, offers both inspiration and practical advice in his new book, "Giving It All Away… And Getting It All Back Again" (Zondervan). Written by Green and National Christian Foundation Heartland CEO's Bill High, "Giving It All Away… And Getting It All Back Again" chronicles the path that the Green family has chosen regarding their legacy and encourages readers to live generously and focus on what is truly important – faith and family."My hope and prayer for this book is that it ignites a movement of people who understand their place in history and are excited to make this place better for future generations," said Green in the book. "I believe we can chart a course for our lives and our families that allows us to think beyond one generation. We can outline our vision, mission and values. And we can live that out through our generosity. These ideas will allow us to stay rich for generations – not just in a monetary sense, but in a values sense."Many came to know David Green and the Green family through the landmark 2014 Supreme Court religious freedom case, Burwell v. Hobby Lobby. In "Giving It All Away… And Getting It All Back Again," Green discusses the family meeting that took place before he filed the suit, where he laid out the many hurdles they faced – including fines of $1.3 million a day – for not complying with the contraception requirements of the Affordable Care Act. It was a meeting that gave the Green family the courage and conviction to proceed with the grueling legal fight that ultimately resulted in victory not only for Hobby Lobby, but also for the cause of justice and righteousness.Early praise for "Giving It All Away… And Getting It All Back Again" has come from major American faith leaders and business experts, including Dave Ramsey, who writes, "His business wisdom is surpassed only by his integrity and faith. This book reflects David at his very best." Dr. David Jeremiah said, "Because of his faith and generosity, David Green has changed the world. His story will change your walk with God."Green will launch the book with major national media in New York City this week including "CBS This Morning" and multiple interviews with FOX News and FOX Business.David Green and Bill High deliver what they feel is "our clarion call" in "Giving It All Away… And Getting It All Back Again": "If we give our lives to this idea of passing wealth on to future generations, then we'll get it all back again in the form of future generations who will still follow hard after Christ."Zondervan is a world leading Bible publisher and provider of Christian communications. Zondervan, part of HarperCollins Christian Publishing, Inc., delivers transformational Christian experiences through its bestselling Bibles, books, curriculum, academic resources and digital products. The Company's products are sold worldwide and translated into nearly 200 languages. Zondervan offices are located in Grand Rapids, Mich. For additional information, please visit www.zondervan.com

