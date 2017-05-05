National Day of Prayer 2017 Honors U.S. Military with Historic Prayer by Verna Linzey Contact: Dr. David Wagner, 267-250-1222, [email protected]



MISSION VIEJO, Calif., May 5, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- On Thursday, May 4, 2017, a crowd of 4,000 Christians representing 90 Southern California churches gathered to honor the US Armed Forces and pray for the nation.



Photo: U.S. Capitol by David Iliff. License: CC-BY-SA 3.0.



Various military chaplains were invited to attend. Among them, Dr. James F. Linzey who is a retired US Army chaplain with the rank of Major, and who is the managing editor of the New Tyndale Version Bible translation, was invited by Rev. Mike Maiolo to give the prayer for the US Armed Forces, military members, and veterans. Rev. Maiolo who organized the event is the senior pastor of Mission Viejo Christian Church.



In preparation for the event, Jim spent considerable time preparing a prayer. Then, upon reflection, he felt led by the Spirit to set his prayer aside and pray a historic prayer written by Dr. Verna Hall Linzey, who was the wife of a Navy chaplain, the mother of three military chaplains, the grandmother of a Navy chaplain, and who was made an honorary military chaplain by the Coalition of Spirit-Filled Churches and the Military Bible Association, and who was the great, great grand-daughter of Chaplain George Hall who was a chaplain in George Washington's Army. She is also the chief editor of the New Tyndale Version Bible translation.



When Jim shared his mother's background with the audience of 4,000 people, they broke out in thunderous cheers and applause. Jim energized the crowd more, shouting, "Yes, let's hear it for Verna Linzey." After a hush gradually fell over the audience, Jim invited the audience to bow their heads in prayer as he read Verna's prayer for the US Armed Forces and Veterans: Almighty God and most merciful Father, we ask You to impart by Your Spirit to the men and women serving in the United States Armed Forces, as well as to our veterans, an illumination of their spirits and minds, revealing to them the need for the Savior Jesus Christ; convict of sin, O Lord, those who stray from righteousness, chastising them as only a loving Father would do, until they receive the atonement that is only wrought by the blood of Jesus Christ, who alone provides for the propitiation of their sins, and repentance brings them to the foot of the cross, and Your Spirit reigns in and through their mortal flesh. Let freedom of the one, true religion of faith in Christ alone, and salvation in no other name under heaven, be expressed freely and openly in the United States military once again, throughout the ranks, without fear of reprisal, that all military men and women may hear the Gospel, and draw nigh unto You, O Lord, and be saved. We ask for an eternal reward for those who have served. Bless our veterans, meeting all their needs—those and their loved ones who have sacrificed everything, so that we may enjoy freedom of religion throughout the land, upon which all other freedoms emanate. Through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen. Few military prayers match the theological depths as Verna's. The accolades given in honor of Verna Linzey included many requests for copies of the prayer, which Jim had on hand. Special remarks were given by Mission Viejo Council Member Brian Goodell. Other participants included various church worship bands, choirs, and pastors. The event concluded with the audience breaking out into small groups to pray for one another as Jim joined pastors at the altar to pray for people coming forward for personal prayer requests.



The event was supported by a broad spectrum of denominational churches and independent churches, including the Assemblies of God, Baptist, Calvary Chapel, Catholic, Church of God in Christ, Evangelical Free Church, Lutheran, Messianic, Methodist, Presbyterian, the Salvation Army, the Vineyard, and congregations such as Mariners Church and South Shores Church, and dozens of others.



