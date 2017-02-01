Pro-Life Ladies Oppose Feminist 'Day Without Women'



SPRING GROVE, Penn., March 2, 2017



Lady Day started as an idea posted on the Catholic Lady Blog by Colette Zimmerman.



She wanted to offer pro-life women an alternative to the March 8th general strike called "A Day Without Women," which urges women to stay home from work in support for radical causes like Planned Parenthood, abortion, and same-sex "marriage."



These are the same pro-abortion feminists who marched on Washington, DC in the shockingly vulgar March for Women.



Colette Zimmerman's post went viral, and a national event was born. It's called Lady Day.



Hundreds of small groups of pro-life ladies are gearing up to celebrate the purity and goodness of true womanhood on Wednesday on March 8th.



They plan to go to work in an especially ladylike manner, in elegant and modest dresses, to go out to tea with friends, and to do works of charity.



These inspirited ladies are rallying around the slogan: "Pure Goodness at Work."



Moriah Webinger from Chardon, OH comments: "What a wonderful idea! I have 15 women already signed up for tea - it is a treat really! We are also informing the local paper too."



"I want my daughters to be truly feminine; pure and good," said Brenda Asso a mother of nine from Lancaster, PA. "Abortion! Never! Don't even think about it. It's contrary to our maternal instinct," she said.



Marie Sallinger from Lafayette, LA says the idea of celebrating true womanhood is "inspired." She adds: "I understand the evils of feminism and want to do something about it. I have many good Christian lady friends. And I'm so happy to celebrate this day as a lady."



The prayers and the participation of hundreds of women in Lady Day aim to celebrate true womanhood, which in turn, fosters higher moral standards in society and among children.



For more information on Lady Day celebrations, please visit:

www.returntoorder.org/2017/02/pure-goodness-work



