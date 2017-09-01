Evangelist Alveda King: America, Take the Knee

Contact: Leslie Palma, 347-286-7277
ATLANTA, Sept. 26, 2017 /Christian Newswire
/ -- There are challenges with today's young people wanting to "take the knee" and turn their backs on our National Anthem
and American Flag
. As we honor our nation, it would be good to extend the tradition of honoring America, not by attacking cherished symbols, but by including everyone in the conversations on peace and nonviolence. I for one would like to see the Negro National Anthem
(Lift Every Voice and Sing) included in tributes to our nation.
What's missing in this situation is a lack of balance due to lack of knowledge regarding the complete and complicated history of the founding and ongoing American struggle for liberty for all Americans; whether it be civil war, war with other nations, domestic squabbles, etc. Our people are truly perishing for lack of knowledge.
Why is the "protest knee" approved while the "freedom to pray knee" forbidden? Both are constitutional
. "Taking the Knee"
is a football or military term used to break an impasse; can also apply to taking a breather or saying a prayer. America truly is at an impasse. So we take the Knee to God. We need to take the knee to DEFUND PLANNED PARENTHOOD!
With the debates regarding immigration versus national safety and security along with the horrific hostile overthrow of statues and monuments across the country we need to take the Knee. Remember: God warns us to avoid idols. Fights over statues of "heroes" causing race wars and fights over patriotic symbols can reek of idolatry.
"You shall not make idols for yourselves or erect an image or pillar, and you shall not set up a figured stone in your land to bow down to it, for I am the LORD your God." Leviticus 26:1
Acts 17:26: God created all human beings of one blood; so regardless of skin color, we are one human race.
Keep it positive. Avoid disruptive news spin. Let's continue to pray for our president and all in authority so that we can live peaceful lives. (1Timothy 2:2)
There's a lot of money at stake in sports, immigration, national memorials, etc. We all have our rants. With all the dissension among us, let's remember that money can be a liberator or a trap. We are one red blooded race. Racism is a sin. Statues are idols. Our cherished flag and national anthem are under God, not to be worshipped. It's time to teach and engage the Six Steps of Nonviolent Conflict Resolution
.
For the record, in The Beloved Community
, God loves everyone; you, me, NFL players, unborn, rich, poor, old, sick, confused. There is far too much bickering over idolatry. Everyone should "take the knee" in prayer, and ask God to heal America. It's truly time for America to Return to God
.MLK "takes the Knee" in 1965 AD King, Fred Shuttlesworth and Andy Young take the Knee in 1960s Frank Pavone and Pat Mahoney "take the Knee for life" in 21st Century