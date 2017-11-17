ALL SAINTS -- Critically Acclaimed Inspirational Family Film to Debut December 12th on Digital, Blu-ray(tm) & DVD -- Church Exhibition Begins December 12th Inspirational True Story Received 93% Critics Score on Rotten Tomatoes



"Refreshingly honest, direct and heartfelt" -- RogerEbert.com



"All Saints is a winning film" -- Christian Broadcasting Network



"Artfully blending family-friendly entertainment with deeply personal questions of faith" -- Crosswalk.com



"Heartrending and entertaining" -- MovieGuide



NASHVILLE, Oct. 31, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Provident Films announces its critically-acclaimed inspirational film ALL SAINTS will debut Dec. 12th in the Christian bookstore market on Blu-ray™ and DVD from Provident Films and Provident Distribution. Church exhibition licenses are pre-selling now and events can begin Dec. 12th. Packed with special features including deleted scenes and behind-the-scenes featurettes with cast, filmmakers and real-life story characters, the film is sure to become a holiday favorite for families.



ALL SAINTS stars John Corbett (My Big Fat Greek Wedding) and tells the inspiring true story of salesman-turned-pastor Michael Spurlock, Ordered to shut down a tiny church, Spurlock (Corbett), with a group of refugees from Southeast Asia, band together to risk everything to plant seeds for a future that might just save them all. ALL SAINTS also stars Cara Buono ("Stranger Things"), Myles Moore (Hot Summer Nights), Nelson Lee ("Hawaii 5-0"), Barry Corbin (No Country for Old Men), David Keith (An Officer and a Gentleman), Gregory Alan Williams (Hidden Figures), and Emmy Award-winning Christian comedian Chonda Pierce.



The DVD of ALL SAINTS comes with four behind-the-scenes featurettes. "Act of Faith" delves into how the church and farming community banded together to overcome the unseen. In "All Saints: The Cast & Community," fans meet the cast, crew and the real people whom the characters are based on as they discuss why they were drawn to making this heartfelt film. Ye Win shines light on his journey to become a part of the All Saints community along with testimonies from other parishioners in "All Saints: Ye Win and the Karen." In "All Saints: On Location in Tennessee," fans hear more from the cast and crew on what it was like to film at the real All Saints church in Tennessee. Exclusively available on digital and Blu-ray are deleted scenes and one additional featurette, "The Pastors of All Saints," where fans learn about the many pastors who have shaped this community.



Synopsis: ALL SAINTS is the inspiring true story of salesman-turned-pastor Michael Spurlock, the tiny church he was ordered to shut down, and a group of refugees from Southeast Asia. Together, they risked everything to plant seeds for a future that might just save them all. Michael's first assignment as their new pastor is to actually close down All Saints, a quaint country church with a dozen devoted members ... and a mortgage well beyond its means. But when the church hesitantly begins welcoming refugees from Burma—former farmers striving for a fresh start in America—Michael feels called to an improbable new mission. Toiling alongside the Karen people, the congregation attempts to turn their fertile land into a working farm to pay the church's bills and feed its people. Jeopardizing his family's future by ignoring his superiors, Michael must choose between completing what he was assigned to do—close the church and sell the property—or listening to a still, small voice challenging the people of All Saints to risk it all and provide much-needed hope to their new community.



ALL SAINTS is distributed by Provident Distribution in the Christian retail market, and AFFIRM Films/Sony Pictures Home Entertainment in the general market.



Digital & Blu-ray Bonus Materials Include:

Deleted Scenes

Five Featurettes

"Act of Faith"

"All Saints: The Cast & Community"

"All Saints: On Location in Tennessee"

"All Saints: Ye Win and the Karen"

"The Pastors of All Saints"



DVD Materials Include:

Four Featurettes:

"Act of Faith"

"All Saints: The Cast & Community"

"All Saints: On Location in Tennessee"

"All Saints: Ye Win and the Karen"



ALL SAINTS has a run time of approximately 108 minutes and is rated PG for thematic elements.



About Provident Films

Provident Films, a division of Provident Music Group, a Sony company, develops, produces and markets faith-based films. A pioneer in the genre since 2006, Provident Films' partnerships include Sherwood Pictures/Kendrick Brothers (War Room, Courageous, Fireproof and Facing the Giants), The Erwin Brothers (Woodlawn, Moms' Night Out), and Kirk Cameron (Unstoppable, Revive Us). For more information, go to www.providentfilms.org.



AFFIRM FILMS

AFFIRM Films produces, acquires and markets films that inspire, uplift and entertain audiences around the world. Since releasing its first theatrical film-The Kendrick Brothers' drama, FACING THE GIANTS in 2007, AFFIRM Films has released numerous quality faith-based films including SOUL SURFER; based on the inspirational true story of surfer Bethany Hamilton - WHEN THE GAME STANDS TALL; the sports drama inspired by the story of the De La Salle Spartans; WAR ROOM, which hit #1 on the domestic box office chart; RISEN, which followed the epic Biblical story of the Resurrection, as told through the eyes of a non-believer; and was the faith-based marketing partner with Columbia Pictures and TriStar Pictures for their films, MIRACLES FROM HEAVEN and the #2 faith-based film of all time, HEAVEN IS FOR REAL. Affirm Films also released ALL SAINTS in August of 2017. In partnership with Sony Pictures Animation and Columbia Pictures comes the animated film THE STAR on November 17, 2017, the story of the first Christmas from the perspective of the animals in the stable. AFFIRM Films is a division of Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions (SPWA), a Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) company. AFFIRMFilms.com



ABOUT SONY PICTURES HOME ENTERTAINMENT

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment (SPHE) is a Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) company. SPE is a subsidiary of Sony Entertainment Inc., which is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Corporation. SPE's global operations encompass motion picture production, acquisition, and distribution; television production, acquisition, and distribution; television networks; digital content creation and distribution; operation of studio facilities; and development of new entertainment products, services and technologies. SPE's Motion Picture Group includes film labels Columbia Pictures, Screen Gems, TriStar Pictures, Sony Pictures Animation, and Sony Pictures Classics. For additional information, visit www.sonypictures.com.



