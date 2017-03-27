Controversial Novel Explodes the Christian-Transgender Rift

"Forgotten Word" by Sam Jane Brown Attacks the Current Arguments about Christians and Transpeople



MANCHESTER, England, March 27, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- "Forgotten Word," Sam Jane Brown's controversial and provocative, yet popular novel, injects passion, doubt and thought-provoking questions into the current Christian battle with transgenderism. The book, a murder mystery set in the shadows of the Catholic Church, illuminates the problems with many of today's Christian arguments about transsexuality.

"My book offers an entertaining way to have your assumptions challenged," said Brown said. "The issue of transgender rights versus religious rights is complex. I'm not sharing any easy answers. But, the book should shake up your mind on the topic."

The question of how Christians should react to the emergence of transgender rights as a powerful political movement has divided many Christian communities. On one side are seemingly punitive and angry voices, declaring that transgenderism is an affront to God Himself. A Christian student blog captured the sentiment well when it stated, "The desire to change one's biological sex not only denies reality, but also offends God. Nobody is born male or female by chance, but in accordance with a plan of Divine Providence: 'Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, before you were born I dedicated you, a prophet to the nations I appointed you (Jer. 1:5).' 'God created male and female (Gen. 1:27).' Therefore, to intentionally contradict the biological nature of mankind is an act of revolt against our Creator."

Opposing the punitive view is a more compassionate stance, as expressed by the Southern Baptist Conference, which said, "We extend love and compassion to those whose sexual self-understanding is shaped by a distressing conflict between their biological sex and their gender identity. We invite all transgender persons to trust in Christ and to experience renewal in the Gospel (1 Timothy 1:15–16).

"Forgotten Word" website (www.samjanebrown.com)," presents the issue as an exciting, edge of your seat mystery. In the story, Zena McGrath is a detective working for an International Police Organization. A routine day is turned upside down when she receives a call from her boss in the New York office. A number of Catholic Priests have died in mysterious circumstances. Her pursuit of the truth will leave readers stunned with a revelation at the very heart of the Christian-transgender conflict.

