Judicial Watch: Court Hearing on Monday, September 11, Regarding Taxpayer Lawsuit over San Francisco's Sanctuary Policy

Lawsuit Involves Federal Authority over Immigration Policy



Contact: Jill Farrell, Judicial Watch, 202-646-5172



WASHINGTON, Sept. 8, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Judicial Watch today announced a court hearing will be held on Monday, September 11, 2017, before Judge Harold A. Kahn regarding Judicial Watch's taxpayer lawsuit against San Francisco Sheriff Vicki Hennessy and the San Francisco Sheriff's Department (SFSD) to prevent the use of taxpayer funds on policies "that prohibit or restrict SFSD personnel from sharing ... immigration-related information with federal immigration law enforcement officials." The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Cynthia Cerletti, a taxpayer of the city and county of San Francisco, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Francisco (Cynthia Cerletti v. Vicki Hennessy (No. CGC-16-556164)).



In its court filing opposing Sheriff Hennessy's effort to have Ms. Cerletti's lawsuit dismissed, Judicial Watch argues:

Sheriff Hennessy's refusal to share basic information about the release of deportable criminal aliens in her custody – the date, time, and place of their scheduled release – plainly frustrates Congress' clear purpose in enacting section 1226(c). By refusing to share release information, Sheriff Hennessy allows deportable criminal aliens in her custody – aliens Congress plainly intended to be detained upon release from the custody of [law enforcement agencies] such as SFSD – to escape federal immigration officials' grasp. Her restrictions enable aliens who have committed aggravated felonies or other crimes deemed sufficiently serious by Congress to warrant detaining them and denying them bond or conditional parole to remain at large pending removal. Not only might such persons pose a further danger to the community – which was one of Congress' main concerns – but federal immigration officials must spend additional time and resources and assume unnecessary risk to themselves, the aliens, and others locating and apprehending them.

"San Francisco's sanctuary policy is illegal and dangerous," stated Tom Fitton, Judicial Watch president. "San Francisco and other sanctuary cities are on notice that taxpayers can challenge these unlawful policies in court."



The court hearing is scheduled for:

Date: Monday, September 11, 2017

Time: 9:30 a.m. PT

Location: Superior Court of California

400 McAllister Street

Department 302

San Francisco, CA 94102-3680

Civic Center Courthouse

Robert Patrick Sticht, a Los Angeles-based attorney, is serving as lead counsel in the Cerletti litigation.



For all recent filings in this case, click here.



MORE: www.judicialwatch.org/press-room/press-releases/judicial-watch-court-hearing-monday-september-11-regarding-taxpayer-lawsuit-san-franciscos-sanctuary-policy/