NYC Cheese Shop Apologizes

After insulting Catholics with an obscene assault on Mother Teresa, the Bedford Cheese Shop—responding to a flood of emails protesting its vile stunt—pulled the offensive statement. I contacted the store saying I was happy with that decision, and asked for an apology.

Less than an hour after my email request was sent, the store sent out a barrage of emails to complainants saying the following:

"We have received your email regarding the cheese description. Please be aware that the sign was taken down. We sincerely apologize for any hurt or anger, none of which was intentional. We hope you have a blessed day."

This is a lie—it was intentional. No matter, they got the message. Their decision not to send me the statement of apology was purely political: they did not want to appear as if they lost. But they did, and everyone knows it, including them.

Thanks to all who contacted the bigots. Your input is invaluable.

