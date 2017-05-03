Pastors from Across the Country Gather in Tempe, AZ to Strategize, Train to Criminalize Abortion at State Level



The conference is part of Apologia Church's #EndAbortionNow campaign, which launched in January after raising more than $250,000 in less than a month.



Apologia Church is most well-known for their television and podcast series Apologia TV that airs weekly on NRBTV and their popular YouTube channel "Apologia Studios," whose videos have appeared nationally on The NY Post, The Daily Wire, The Blaze, FaithWire, and more. In addition, every week Apologia Church broadcasts their encounters outside of Planned Parenthood in Tempe, AZ to hundreds of thousands using Facebook Live.



The conference will span three days, May 4-6th, and will include a series of talks from pro-life leaders. The conference will end with over 200 conference attendees and pastors gathering in front of Planned Parenthood in Tempe, AZ on Saturday morning to get real-life, practical experience in front of a clinic.



Pastor of Apologia Church and founder of End Abortion Now, Jeff Durbin, hopes this conference will "organize the church nationally to work together to end abortion immediately."



Speakers include Pastor Jeff Durbin, the director of Operation Save America, Rusty Thomas, Pastor Jon Speed, and John Barros.



The End Abortion Now Conference will be livestreamed and broadcasted to the public and to churches across the nation on Facebook Live.



