Registration for Catholic Writers Conference Online Opens

Graphics, interviews and further information at Contact: Karina Fabian, Catholic Writers' Guild , 317-755-2693INDIANAPOLIS, Ind., Feb. 1, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- The Catholic Writers' Guild will hold its annual online conference for writers Feb. 17-19, 2017. This faith-focused authors conference offers presentations covering all aspects of writing from the faith aspects of your calling as a writer to publishing and marketing your books. There will also be online pitch sessions with noted Catholic publishers and secular publishers.Attendees must register by Feb 10 at https://catholicwritersguild.org/catholic-writers-conference-online-admission-non-members The conference will be held using webinar software, making the experience more personal and immediate."Last year, we had amazing success with presentations in webinar format. It took the learning to a new level," said organizer Karina Fabian. Fabian said the workshops offer terrific opportunities to ask in-depth questions and get feedback from knowledgeable instructors.This year's sessions include a wide range of talents, including speakers like Lisa Mladinich, host of the TV talk show WOMAN; Lisa Hendey, author and founder of CatholicMom.com , horror author Karen Ullo, and attorney Antony Kolenc. In addition, there are practical workshops on indie publishing, Goodreads, characterization and more.Pitch sessions give authors with finished books a chance to personally interest a publisher. Pitch sessions include well known Catholic publishers like Our Sunday Visitor and Ave Maria, and secular presses like Liberty Island and Vinspire."Every year, we hear back from an author who finished a book, started a project, or got a publishing contract thanks to the Catholic Writers' Conference Online. Plus people make contacts and good friends. It's a terrific opportunity, especially for those who can't afford to attend a live conference," Fabian said.This year's conference is $40; $30 for members of the Catholic Writers' Guild. To register or for more information, go to catholicwritersguild.org/online-conference Graphics, interviews and further information at catholicwritersguild.org/online-conference