Gettys Commemorate Queen's OBE Award and Announce Plans for Live Simulcast Worship Conference

LONDON, Sept. 18, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Keith & Kristyn Getty were this week honored at the Houses of Parliament in London, England to mark Keith's Officer of the British Empire (OBE) award in June by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. The evening, hosted at St Mary's Undercroft set beneath the Palace of Westminster celebrated the Getty's contribution to music and hymn writing through their re-popularizing of hymns. The event marked the first occasion in which an OBE has been given to an individual who is actively involved in the world of contemporary church music.



Beyond just their work as hymn writers, Keith Getty and his wife Kristyn have spent the last decade as ambassadors of the genre. An estimated 40-50 million people are singing Getty hymns in church services each year, include the eponymous In Christ Alone (co-written with Stuart Townend) which has become of the one most-frequently-sung in US churches over the last decade.



Getty says, "Obviously to receive the OBE has been a great honor, but to sing hymns in as intimate and prestigious a venue as the chapel of St. Mary's Undercroft is one of those moments neither Kristyn, nor I will ever forget."



The event also marked the "pre-launch" of Sing!, a book inspired in part by the reformer Martin Luther in this the 500th anniversary of The reformation, made all the more poignant as the Houses of Parliament was the seat of the reformation.



Alongside the OBE celebrations, the Getty's announced that their upcoming Getty Music Worship Conference: Sing! will be global live simulcasted from September 18th - 20th. Audiences from the USA and around the world will have the opportunity to hear celebrated speakers including the Gettys, Alistair Begg, D.A. Carson, David Platt, Joni Eareckson Tada and over 50 other speakers and seminar leaders. Four thousand people will attend this sold-out conference in person from around the world, but live simulcast registration is now open and Getty is keen for the churches across America to join them.



Keith continues, "We would love for churches across the United States to register for the live simulcast and be equipped to release even greater potential through their worship."



The simulcast will include an exclusive concert at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, TN with special guests Stuart Townend, Ricky Skaggs and more.



To register for the Getty Music Worship Conference: Sing! live simulcast go to www.gettymusicworshipconference.com.

