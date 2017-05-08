Evangelist Will Graham Shares the Gospel in Alabama, Implores Attendees to 'Come Home'

Hundreds respond during three-day outreach at the Dothan Civic Center

DOTHAN, Ala., May 8, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Approximately 52 years after his famous grandfather, Evangelist Billy Graham, preached the Gospel of Jesus Christ in Dothan, Ala., Will Graham followed in his footsteps by holding the Wiregrass Area Celebration. Approximately 7,700 attended the three-day outreach, which was held May 5-7 at the Dothan Civic Center.

"You've been running from the Lord. Like the Prodigal, you've gone away," said Graham from the stage, referencing the biblical parable of the Prodigal Son. "It's time to return to God. Jesus loves you unconditionally. He's waiting to say 'Welcome home!'"

More than 465 people responded to Graham's invitation to make a commitment to Jesus.

Charles Nailen, who served as the executive team leader for the local Celebration committee, was moved by what he saw. "When the people started walking down in response to his invitation, the tears started rolling out of the corners of my eyes, just to see how God had moved the hearts of the people in response to what Will had to say."

In addition to those who attended the Wiregrass Area Celebration in Dothan, more than 32,350 people representing 68 countries watched the worldwide live stream of the event. Each of Graham's messages was also broadcast via Facebook Live.

"I feel real positive that we've helped the community see the potential of what can happen when the churches come together and do a collaborative effort for God's glory," said Robert Tatum, the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association's celebration director, who has helped to lead the preparation and planning for the Wiregrass Area Celebration. "Not for a church's growth or individual personality, but when they all come together and they see, 'Wow, this can happen. We can fill the Civic Center. We can fill the stadium. We can reach many more people together than we can alone.'"

In addition to the Wiregrass Area Celebration, Graham's 2017 calendar includes the three-day Greater Fort Wayne Celebration in Indiana, as well as international outreaches in Mexico, Canada and Romania.

About Will Graham