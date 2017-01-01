HarperOne Republishes 18 Classic C. S. Lewis Titles; Will Publish New Devotional and Complete Works Bundle



SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 14, 2017 /



HarperOne recently acquired the rights to 18 additional titles written by Lewis and will be republishing them with new elegant interior and exterior designs and will make each available in eBook format for the first time. In addition, it will publish "Preparing for Easter" a 40-day gift edition devotional, and "The Complete Works of C.S. Lewis," a collection of more than 50 works including the Chronicles of Narnia series available as a single eBook.



HarperOne S.V.P and Publisher Mark Tauber said: "C.S. Lewis continues to be arguably the leading Christian intellectual voice today more than 50 years after his death and his writing continues to delight, engage, and guide readers. We at HarperOne have proudly published many of C.S. Lewis' classic adult titles over the last 16 years including the perennial bestsellers Mere Christianity and The Screwtape Letters. We are thrilled to announce that we are adding 18 more of his wonderful books to our list."



C.S. Lewis died in 1963, however sales for his works continue to reach new audiences due to the enduring nature of his thought and writing. C.S. Lewis' books for adults have sold more than 11 million copies since 2001 in the U.S.; and nearly 45 million copies of his classic Narnia series have sold to date.



Retail and marketing plans include stock offers to independent booksellers, in-store signage and coop advertising as well as promotion to the more than 3 million online CS Lewis fans, a major online advertising campaign, targeted email promotions, and giveaways.



Clive Staples Lewis (1898–1963) was one of the intellectual giants of the twentieth century and arguably one of the most influential writers of his day. He was a Fellow and Tutor in English Literature at Oxford University until 1954, when he was unanimously elected to the Chair of Medieval and Renaissance Literature at Cambridge University, a position he held until his retirement.



Lewis wrote more than forty-five books and many volumes worth of letters, allowing him to reach a vast audience, and his works continue to attract thousands of new readers every year. C. S. Lewis\'s most distinguished and popular accomplishments include Mere Christianity, The Screwtape Letters, The Four Loves, and the universally acknowledged classic series The Chronicles of Narnia three of which have become major motion pictures.



About HarperOne

HarperOne and its lines, including HarperElixir, publish books that change lives, influence cultures, build bridges, and withstand the test of time. Since 1977, HarperOne has striven to be the preeminent publisher of the most important books across the spectrum of religion, spirituality, health, personal growth, work/life balance, and social change literature, adding to the wealth of the world's wisdom by representing many and varied voices. HarperOne publishes primarily prescriptive and narrative non-fiction, and our authors and books are go-to authorities for readers, consumers, media, leaders, and instructors in all our categories.



About HarperCollins Publishers

HarperCollins Publishers is the second largest consumer book publisher in the world, with operations in 18 countries. With nearly two hundred years of history and more than 120 branded imprints around the world, HarperCollins publishes approximately 10,000 new books every year in 17 languages, and has a print and digital catalog of more than 200,000 titles. Writing across dozens of genres, HarperCollins authors include winners of the Nobel Prize, the Pulitzer Prize, the National Book Award, the Newbery and Caldecott Medals and the Man Booker Prize. HarperCollins, headquartered in New York, is a subsidiary of News Corp (NASDAQ: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV) and can be visited online at



More at Contact: Melinda Mullin, HarperOne , 415-477-4409SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 14, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- With the acquisition of 18 titles, HarperOne, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, has become the near exclusive US publisher of C.S. Lewis' works written for adults by the revered 20th century intellectual and author. HarperOne is making these 18 titles available in eBook format for the first time, and will publish a new devotional and a complete works eBundle including more than 50 works.HarperOne recently acquired the rights to 18 additional titles written by Lewis and will be republishing them with new elegant interior and exterior designs and will make each available in eBook format for the first time. In addition, it will publish "Preparing for Easter" a 40-day gift edition devotional, and "The Complete Works of C.S. Lewis," a collection of more than 50 works including the Chronicles of Narnia series available as a single eBook.HarperOne S.V.P and Publisher Mark Tauber said: "C.S. Lewis continues to be arguably the leading Christian intellectual voice today more than 50 years after his death and his writing continues to delight, engage, and guide readers. We at HarperOne have proudly published many of C.S. Lewis' classic adult titles over the last 16 years including the perennial bestsellers Mere Christianity and The Screwtape Letters. We are thrilled to announce that we are adding 18 more of his wonderful books to our list."C.S. Lewis died in 1963, however sales for his works continue to reach new audiences due to the enduring nature of his thought and writing. C.S. Lewis' books for adults have sold more than 11 million copies since 2001 in the U.S.; and nearly 45 million copies of his classic Narnia series have sold to date.Retail and marketing plans include stock offers to independent booksellers, in-store signage and coop advertising as well as promotion to the more than 3 million online CS Lewis fans, a major online advertising campaign, targeted email promotions, and giveaways.Clive Staples Lewis (1898–1963) was one of the intellectual giants of the twentieth century and arguably one of the most influential writers of his day. He was a Fellow and Tutor in English Literature at Oxford University until 1954, when he was unanimously elected to the Chair of Medieval and Renaissance Literature at Cambridge University, a position he held until his retirement.Lewis wrote more than forty-five books and many volumes worth of letters, allowing him to reach a vast audience, and his works continue to attract thousands of new readers every year. C. S. Lewis\'s most distinguished and popular accomplishments include Mere Christianity, The Screwtape Letters, The Four Loves, and the universally acknowledged classic series The Chronicles of Narnia three of which have become major motion pictures.About HarperOneHarperOne and its lines, including HarperElixir, publish books that change lives, influence cultures, build bridges, and withstand the test of time. Since 1977, HarperOne has striven to be the preeminent publisher of the most important books across the spectrum of religion, spirituality, health, personal growth, work/life balance, and social change literature, adding to the wealth of the world's wisdom by representing many and varied voices. HarperOne publishes primarily prescriptive and narrative non-fiction, and our authors and books are go-to authorities for readers, consumers, media, leaders, and instructors in all our categories. www.HarperOne.com About HarperCollins PublishersHarperCollins Publishers is the second largest consumer book publisher in the world, with operations in 18 countries. With nearly two hundred years of history and more than 120 branded imprints around the world, HarperCollins publishes approximately 10,000 new books every year in 17 languages, and has a print and digital catalog of more than 200,000 titles. Writing across dozens of genres, HarperCollins authors include winners of the Nobel Prize, the Pulitzer Prize, the National Book Award, the Newbery and Caldecott Medals and the Man Booker Prize. HarperCollins, headquartered in New York, is a subsidiary of News Corp (NASDAQ: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV) and can be visited online at corporate.HC.com More at www.cslewis.com/us