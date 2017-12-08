The Second Coming of Christ Movie Begins Limited Los Angeles Theatrical Release Friday, December 8, 2017 in Los Angeles Pope Francis-Blessed Pre-Apocalyptic Drama Shares Timely Message That Only Through Faith and Love Can Humanity Save Itself



The film, which follows the gripping yet inspirational journey of an atheist female scientist in a struggle with good and evil who, at the end of times, discovers that true faith can bring miracles, begins its Los Angeles theatrical release on Friday, December 8, 2017, at the prestigious Laemmle Playhouse 7 which is located at 673 East Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena, CA.



As per a review by The Dove Foundation, which also awarded The Second Coming of Christ with its coveted Dove Foundation's "Faith-Friendly" seal, the film "does a good job in pointing the way to Jesus as mankind's only hope."



Diana Angelson (Armenia, My Love), Jason London (Dazed and Confused), Quinton Aaron (The Blind Side), Natalie Burn (Expendables 3), Al Sapienza (Sopranos, House of Cards) and Meredith Salinger (The Journey) star in the film which also features Golden Globe nominee Tom Sizemore (Saving Private Ryan) and Oscar nominee Sally Kirkland (JFK, Bruce Almighty).



The Second Coming of Christ marks the directorial debut of Daniel Anghelcev. Diana Angelson (as Diana Busuioc) wrote the screenplay that was produced by Anghelcev's Flawless Productions along with 7Heaven Productions and Film Brewery.



The Second Coming of Christ Red Carpet World Premiere Screening is scheduled for Thursday, December 7, 2017, at 7:00 p.m. also at the Laemmle Playhouse 7 in Pasadena. More details including VIP attendees to follow!



Filmmakers and select talent including star and writer Diana Angelson are available for interviews.



