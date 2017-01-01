20,000 Rosary Rallies for Fatima Centennial will Make History

Contact: Robert Ritchie, America Needs Fatima, 866-584-6012, [email protected]



ROSSVILLE, Kan., Sept. 21, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Twenty thousand volunteers are gearing up to lead individual prayer rallies nationwide to commemorate the centennial of the apparitions of Our Lady of Fatima. The 2017 Public Square Rosary Crusade will take place on Saturday, October 14, at noon and is sponsored by America Needs Fatima.



Since 2007, America Needs Fatima has organized annual rosary rallies. But the historic Fatima centennial has been received with special enthusiasm and expectation.



National rosary rally coordinator, Francis Slobodnik, said:

"The growth of this grassroots movement of devotion to Mary is unprecedented. 20,000 Catholics agreed to organize individual rallies in their own towns. People are excited and momentum is building. And Rosary leaders see prayer as a real solution for America, because it is.



"Our biggest challenge is not recruiting new captains, but rather finding the time to speak with all the people who call in and express interest," Slobodnik said.

Each rally captain received a beautiful long banner to display at their rally. The message on the banner reads:

"100 years ago, Our Lady of Fatima requested: PRAY THE ROSARY. As human efforts fail to solve America's key problems, we turn to God, through His Holy Mother, asking His urgent help."

"So many people are turning to the Fatima message for guidance because it offers a sure remedy to the insanity in our godless culture," Slobodnik continued. "In other words, prayer, penance and conversion are the answer to our nation's most serious problems."



America Needs Fatima is a campaign of the American Society for the Defense of Tradition, Family and Property (TFP), which is also distributing 100 Year Anniversary rosaries free of charge to Catholics and non-Catholics. To join a Rosary Rally or to receive a free rosary, call toll-free: 1-866-584-6012.



For interviews:

Contact: Robert Ritchie

Phone: 866-584-6012

E-mail: [email protected]

Web site: www.ANF.org