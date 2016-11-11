Tim LaHaye and Verna Linzey Honored at Wreaths Across America Contact: Chaplain David Wagner,



SAN DIEGO, Dec. 19, 2016 /



Photo: Colonel Jason Woodworth speaking at Wreaths Across America. (by James F. Linzey, high resolution version available).



Colonel Jason G. Woodworth, USMC, Commanding Officer, MCAS Miramar, was the guest speaker. The invocation and benediction were delivered by Commander Don Biadog, CHC, USN, Command Chaplain, MCAS Miramar. The National Anthem was sung by Valerie Costantini who is a member of the Navy Wives Clubs of America. The call to order and the opening remarks were delivered by Steve Lewandowski who is a former Naval Officer. He now serves as the Commander of the American Legion, Post 416. The presentation of the colors was conducted by the Civil Air Patrol, Camp Pendleton, San Diego Young Marines. The 21 Gun Salute was rendered by the Marine Corps Air Station Rifle Team. "Taps" was played by Bugles Across America. The event concluded with the retiring of the colors at which time Commander Don Biadog and Chaplain, Major James F. Linzey, ARNG (Ret.), laid wreaths at the tombstones of Tim LaHaye and Verna Linzey to honor them in particular, though the mission of the ceremony was to honor all American Veterans.



Participants included the American Legion, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Patriot Guard Riders, Sons of the American Revolution, Sons of the Confederate Veterans, Camp 302, USMC Squadron Wives, Vietnam Veterans of America, Women Marines Association, and the Wounded Warrior Project.



Verna May (Hall) Linzey (May 17, 1919-- November 11, 2016), "Mother of the Fleet," United States Navy, and former president of the Military Bible Association, was the great, great grand-daughter of Jacob Mulford Hall, who was an Army Chaplain in George Washington's Army, wife of Battle of Midway survivor Captain Stanford E. Linzey, Jr., CHC, USN (Ret.), who was a sailor in WWII. She was the mother of three military chaplains and grandmother of one Navy chaplain. She was a crusade, television, and radio evangelist; Bible translator for the Modern English Version; and she authored several books on the Holy Spirit.



Timothy Francis "Tim" LaHaye (April 27, 1926 – July 25, 2016) enlisted in the United States Army Air Forces in 1944, at the age of 18, after he finished night school. He served in the European Theater of Operations as a machine gunner aboard a bomber. He was an American evangelical Christian minister, speaker, and author. He wrote more than 85 books, both fiction and non-fiction, and is best known for the Left Behind series of apocalyptic fiction, which he co-authored with Jerry B. Jenkins.



About 3,500 people attended the event. Contact: Chaplain David Wagner, MilitaryBibleAssociation.com , 760-855-3905, [email protected] SAN DIEGO, Dec. 19, 2016 / Christian Newswire / -- Tim LaHaye and Verna Linzey were honored at Wreaths Across America at Miramar National Cemetery, San Diego, California.Photo: Colonel Jason Woodworth speaking at Wreaths Across America. (by James F. Linzey, high resolution version available).Colonel Jason G. Woodworth, USMC, Commanding Officer, MCAS Miramar, was the guest speaker. The invocation and benediction were delivered by Commander Don Biadog, CHC, USN, Command Chaplain, MCAS Miramar. The National Anthem was sung by Valerie Costantini who is a member of the Navy Wives Clubs of America. The call to order and the opening remarks were delivered by Steve Lewandowski who is a former Naval Officer. He now serves as the Commander of the American Legion, Post 416. The presentation of the colors was conducted by the Civil Air Patrol, Camp Pendleton, San Diego Young Marines. The 21 Gun Salute was rendered by the Marine Corps Air Station Rifle Team. "Taps" was played by Bugles Across America. The event concluded with the retiring of the colors at which time Commander Don Biadog and Chaplain, Major James F. Linzey, ARNG (Ret.), laid wreaths at the tombstones of Tim LaHaye and Verna Linzey to honor them in particular, though the mission of the ceremony was to honor all American Veterans.Participants included the American Legion, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Patriot Guard Riders, Sons of the American Revolution, Sons of the Confederate Veterans, Camp 302, USMC Squadron Wives, Vietnam Veterans of America, Women Marines Association, and the Wounded Warrior Project.Verna May (Hall) Linzey (May 17, 1919-- November 11, 2016), "Mother of the Fleet," United States Navy, and former president of the Military Bible Association, was the great, great grand-daughter of Jacob Mulford Hall, who was an Army Chaplain in George Washington's Army, wife of Battle of Midway survivor Captain Stanford E. Linzey, Jr., CHC, USN (Ret.), who was a sailor in WWII. She was the mother of three military chaplains and grandmother of one Navy chaplain. She was a crusade, television, and radio evangelist; Bible translator for the Modern English Version; and she authored several books on the Holy Spirit.Timothy Francis "Tim" LaHaye (April 27, 1926 – July 25, 2016) enlisted in the United States Army Air Forces in 1944, at the age of 18, after he finished night school. He served in the European Theater of Operations as a machine gunner aboard a bomber. He was an American evangelical Christian minister, speaker, and author. He wrote more than 85 books, both fiction and non-fiction, and is best known for the Left Behind series of apocalyptic fiction, which he co-authored with Jerry B. Jenkins.About 3,500 people attended the event.