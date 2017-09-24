'Divergent Theology' is a Clarion Call to the Church and Might Even Ruffle Some Feathers Richard P. Moore's New Book Uncovers Some Perplexing New Developments Creeping Into Evangelical Christendom



KANDERN, Germany, Oct. 2, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Richard P. Moore, a missionary serving in Germany, released his first book on September 24, 2017. The book is called "Divergent Theology: An Inquiry into the Theological Characteristics of the Word of Faith Third Wave Movement & the New Apostolic Reformation." Richard asks the questions "are all so called Christian Movements, leaders, pastors, and churches really Christian? Are they all practicing historically accepted Christian teaching? What is really Orthodox Christian Theology anyway?" So many movements are growing and developing in modern Christendom. In Divergent Theology Richard P. Moore addresses many of the new theological streams of thought that are appearing in the new Christian landscape. Do you have the tools to discern between Biblical truth and Divergent or incorrect theology? In Moore's first book he deals with the Teaching, Theology and Practice of the Word of Faith, Third Wave Movement and the New Apostolic Reformation. He compares their theological underpinnings to historical creedal Christianity, what he finds may surprise you. "Divergent Theology" is available now at US Amazon and European Amazon stores, Kindle, and Createspace.com



So what? What's the big deal? You may ask. If the New Apostolic Reformation does not affect you yet, it probably soon will. It is the fastest growing non-Catholic movement in the world. Some researchers have estimated that 369 million people worldwide are connected to, and or affected by the movement that has come to be known as the New Apostolic Reformation. Some authors have written about what the New Apostolic Reformation is, but there is very little by way of theological critique. Richard Moore hopes to chart a new course in which the New Apostolic Reformation and its leaders are held up to the lens of scripture and Creedal Christendom. Richard is available for interview or other media appearance upon request.



Here is what people are saying about "Divergent Theology" "Richard Moore has identified and clearly explained a major doctrinal departure from the Bible. He has researched it well and written this important work warning of its effect upon evangelical churches today." -- Dr. Daniel E. Woodhead, President, Scofield Biblical Institute and Author of The Book of Zechariah: God Remembers Israel's Future "Divergent Theology" short advertisement:

