Pro-Life Movie Saves Baby's Life

Alison's Choice is the story of a pregnant girl who sees no other way than abortion. There in the clinic she has an extraordinary encounter with God who has come to plead for her baby's life. "The whole movie spoke to her," says the grandmother, "I only wish it was around 33 years ago when I made the biggest mistake (of abortion) of my life."



The birth of this baby marks the fulfillment of a 15-year long vision that drove the making of Alison's Choice. Marchiano (popular star of The Encounter and Visual Bible: Matthew) adds, "Only one distributor was willing to launch a theater run but that would have delayed the release for two years. My wife, Maria, told me, 'Babies are dying right now. We have to get it out there now.' So even though we had no marketing backers we released immediately. We sent free DVDs to pregnancy centers and high schools across the country. They've been holding screenings in theaters, gymnasiums, churches... Word-of-mouth is spreading and now this beautiful baby girl is born! May she be the first of many!"



